Guest column: Fifty years later, remembering a violent time at UW-Madison

“There was a bomb in Madison.”
The 20-something student activists from Chicago, running the LaFollette for Congress Beloit office, so informed me when I arrived to volunteer that morning.
“Someone was killed.” “A lot of damage.”
The guy who always seemed in charge grimly turned back to organizing our canvassing routes, but he never looked anything but grim anyway. The other fellow, the more personable of the two, continued. He informed me that an act this violent would probably cause a backlash against an anti-war candidate.
In fact, four anti-war radicals had that morning, August 24, 1970, at 3:42 a.m., bombed UW’s Sterling Hall, the location of the Army Math Research Center. The resulting blast caused an estimated $6 million in damage to 26 university buildings in the area, as well as damaging private property in a wide area. Years of research, including a major cancer research project, were demolished, a student was killed, and an employee permanently disabled, and several others injured.
The bombing was directed at “Army Math,” but that office remained mostly unscathed. The deceased was a 33-year-old physics graduate student, Robert Fassnacht, working on a different floor with no association to the Army.
While I was driving to the office, the death and the extensive damage had already been reported on WGEZ, the Beloit radio station. Instead, of listening to the news, I had dialed WLS, the top 40.
Before long, my friends Sue and Jim would arrive. We had all graduated from high school that spring. We were to go door-to-door passing out literature and talking to whoever we could. We agreed the bombing was horrible, but after all the radical violence around the country, we were glad to be working in “the system,” and not with the radicals.
When going door-to-door, I always hoped to encounter no one in favor of the war. I am sure I did, but everyone was polite; maybe our rule against blue jeans helped, or my naive appearance. More likely, the silent majority was just silent.
The election soon occurred, and whether the bomb had anything to do with it or not, Les Aspin won, and went on to win the general.
It is now 50 years later. Aspin was in Congress for 22 years. LaFollette eventually became and remains the Wisconsin secretary of state. Nixon was elected by the silent majority. I became a conservative. This summer, 50 years later, no violent act so extreme has occurred, but violent destructive protests are again happening.
Fifty-nine years ago, in 1961, the first U.S. forces were sent to Vietnam. In 1965 Lyndon Johnson escalated U.S. involvement; after that, anti-war protests became increasingly militant, morphing into building takeovers and property damage. Militancy spread around the country from the East and West coasts and from Madison.
Some called Madison the “Third Coast.” UW was one of the most radical universities in the country. Violent protests at UW began in ’67, supported by course work such as the history department’s “Study of Violent Revolutions.“
I didn’t pay too much attention at first. Cable news and talk radio did not exist. I was too busy studying to listen to newsman Walter Cronkite, who a poll showed as “the most trusted man in America.” That seems inconceivable now.
Then, in the spring of ’70, friends already at UW had their classes disrupted and canceled; they told us what they saw on the streets. Mifflin Avenue was labeled the “People’s Republic of Miffland,” and activists there were known to keep bats, rocks and guns. The anti-war protests had morphed again, this time into a call for violent revolution.
My parents were liberals opposed to communism, the war and the protesters. I followed their example. The leftist activists despised liberals. Jim Rowen, a radical Madison activist and avowed Socialist (later a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter), described how he intimidated fellow students: “The worst thing you could do was call somebody a liberal. That was the worst insult.” It is well documented that at UW and other campuses, many of the student activists had communist or socialist parents.
The four bombers, however, were not from political families. Karl Armstrong, a kid from the outskirts of Madison, was their ringleader. He recruited his brother Dwight, and two students from the East Coast, David Fine and Leo Burt. These four were known as “The New Year’s Gang.”
In subsequent extensive interviews with Armstrong and various contacts, a record of Armstrong’s violent radical activities emerged. He had thrown fire bombs at the ROTC office, damaging the Old Red Gym instead. A few days later, he tried to bomb the Selective Service office, but got the wrong address and damaged the Primate Research Lab. Later the Armstrong brothers “borrowed” a lightweight plane in the middle of the night and despite no experience flying at night, packed a bomb and flew over the Badger Ordinance Works. Despite seeing lights and the likelihood of workers in the building, they dropped the explosives. Fortunately, they missed the target.
For the Sterling Hall bombing, he decided on ammonium nitrate and fuel oil, easily obtained at a farm supply store. He recruited the other three. The two-ton bomb in a stolen van was parked in front of the target. The plan was to call the police, warning them of a bomb and giving five minutes to clear the building and areas of the nearby UW hospital. Each conspirator had a role, but the fuse was lit by Karl, even though he saw lights in the building and knew someone might be inside. Five minutes to clear buildings was not feasible, and the bomb actually went off in two minutes. Fassnacht died instantly.
After the bombing, the atmosphere in Madison changed, the entire radical movement declined. In 1973, Nixon signed the Paris Peace Accords and American troops withdrew. (In retrospect, the fears of those who supported the war materialized, North Vietnam conquered South Vietnam, genocide occurred under communist leadership in Cambodia, and the flight of the boat people showed that thousands of Vietnamese people did not actually want to live under a communist regime.)
Karl Armstrong was arrested in Canada in 1972 and extradited to Wisconsin. He pleaded guilty in federal court and state court, but demanded a sentencing hearing, wanting to “put the war on trial.” His defense team, including the famous William Kunstler, did just that. Numerous veterans testified to tragedies they had seen, and students testified that violent acts to end the war were justified because peaceful ones failed. The prosecution countered, “It is unfair for the anti-war movement as a whole to bear the stigma of Mr. Armstrong and his heinous acts” and repeated Armstrong’s own statement, “I am not repentant; I’d do it again”.
The jury is still out on the trial of the war, but Armstrong received the maximum sentence, 25 years. He was paroled after seven years. Dwight and David Fine were eventual caught and served shorter sentences. Those three subsequently expressed regrets over Fassnacht’s death. After 50 years, Leo Burt has never been heard from, and remains at-large or deceased.
Several weeks after the Sterling Hall bombing, I started college in California. As in Madison, political activity, demonstrations and radical professors were prominent. I went to a speech in which a radical English professor was shouting in rage at the imperialist United States and extolling the virtues of communist Angela Davis, who was wanted after her guns were used in a courtroom kidnapping and murder several weeks before. It was obvious the peace movement had a disturbed, malicious faction. It wasn’t hard for me to walk away.
In the fall of 1980, like many of my age mates, I voted for my first Republican. After all these years, I remain a dedicated Reagan Republican. As to why I cast that vote, I saw Carter fail to rescue the American hostages in Iran. I worked in a downtown Milwaukee ER, and saw how the welfare system creates able-bodied government dependents. Most importantly, I had a child.
That Communist Party activist Angela Davis I heard about as a student was eventually acquitted of conspiracy to commit murder. She went on to a long career as a professor in the University of California System, picking up awards from the Soviet Union along the way. Much of her work called for the abolition of prisons. She recently was a leader of the Women’s March on Washington in 2017.
Another violent radical, Bill Ayers, leader of the radical Weather Underground, by his own account, participated in the bombing of the police department headquarters in NYC, the U.S. Capitol, and the Pentagon. He then had a long career as a professor at the University of Illinois. His Weather Underground co-leader and wife, avowed communist Bernadine Dohrn, had multiple arrests, was a fugitive for several years, and then served jail time. Later, she held a teaching position at Northwestern University Law School for 22 years. The couple were the cause of some headaches for the Obama campaign when it was found they hosted one of his early career political fundraisers.
This summer’s protests certainly are reminiscent of 50 years ago. Initial peaceful protests have turned into political violence and property destruction. The group Antifa, started and self-labeled in Europe, is prominent. They are not just a ragtag bunch of looters, but have an intellectual core dedicated to political violence, just as the Weather Underground was. Instead of the university buildings in the ‘60s, whole areas are being occupied and the police are impeded by left-wing mayors.
The Sterling Hall bombing was condemned by the media, the political establishment of both parties, and the general population. The frightening difference today is that large numbers of people and much of the media fail to see, or choose to justify, the violence that is occurring. The Sterling Hall bombing is a sobering reminder of the costs of political violence.
Pamela B. Wolfe of the town of Geneva is a frequent contributor to the “Party Lines” guest column feature of the Lake Geneva Regional News.
