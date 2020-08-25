Guest column: Fifty years later, remembering a violent time at UW-Madison

In subsequent extensive interviews with Armstrong and various contacts, a record of Armstrong’s violent radical activities emerged. He had thrown fire bombs at the ROTC office, damaging the Old Red Gym instead. A few days later, he tried to bomb the Selective Service office, but got the wrong address and damaged the Primate Research Lab. Later the Armstrong brothers “borrowed” a lightweight plane in the middle of the night and despite no experience flying at night, packed a bomb and flew over the Badger Ordinance Works. Despite seeing lights and the likelihood of workers in the building, they dropped the explosives. Fortunately, they missed the target.

For the Sterling Hall bombing, he decided on ammonium nitrate and fuel oil, easily obtained at a farm supply store. He recruited the other three. The two-ton bomb in a stolen van was parked in front of the target. The plan was to call the police, warning them of a bomb and giving five minutes to clear the building and areas of the nearby UW hospital. Each conspirator had a role, but the fuse was lit by Karl, even though he saw lights in the building and knew someone might be inside. Five minutes to clear buildings was not feasible, and the bomb actually went off in two minutes. Fassnacht died instantly.