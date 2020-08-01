Historic cemetery with Civil War veterans gets a new look

Volunteers have installed new signs overlooking State Highway 50 so that passersby know where the cemetery is located. Many people are unaware that the historic burial ground even exists.

Jerry Hawver, another member of the volunteer committee, said the committee was created four years ago when then-St. Francis pastor James Schuerman realized that the cemetery was in disrepair.

“He came in and looked at the cemetery and said, ‘Good lord,’” Hawver said. “It was tremendously run down. Weeds were all over, and monuments were tipped over and leaning.”

Martha Cucco, trustee secretary for the church, said she is impressed with the work that the volunteers have completed to improve the burial ground.

“They’ve done beautiful improvements in a short amount of time,” Cucco said. “People find it comforting to have such a nice, beautiful space.”

An upcoming project planned calls for repairing the cemetery’s maintenance building, which is scheduled to take place within the next year. Volunteers plan to repaint the building and plant shrubbery around it.

The committee also helps with regular maintenance of the grounds, often removing debris, such as full beer bottles left for loved ones buried on the property.