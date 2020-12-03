Historic East Troy Square's Cobblestone Inn in jeopardy, multiple building violations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Square Roots, a Facebook page for the market inside the coffee shop, addressed the matter in a Nov. 10 post.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that the village of East Troy has pressured us into demolition of the historic Cobblestone building on the East Troy Village Square,” Square Roots stated, adding that the village is allowing 30 days to repair the former Cobblestone Inn.

“This is logistically not possible,” Square Roots stated. “While we have extensive expertise in restoring historic buildings, and have renovated multiple buildings on the East Troy Village Square, the Cobblestone project requires more expertise and a larger budget than any of the previous renovations before it. We have tried for quite some time to find a good investor/buyer and/or funding for what is an extremely expensive, multi-million dollar renovation. Unfortunately, this process has been slow. The project is a labor of love, and not surprisingly, people are reluctant to give money to what is surely an unprofitable venture.”

In a Nov. 5 notice to Kinove, police stated the building exterior must be repaired “to ensure a safe, weathertight and attractive building condition.”