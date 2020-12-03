Historic East Troy Square's Cobblestone Inn in jeopardy, multiple building violations

EAST TROY — A historic Town Square hotel built in 1846 could be in jeopardy because of property maintenance violations.
The village of East Troy Police Department issued a notice to the owners of the former Cobblestone Inn about the need to make repairs to the fenced-in property or face citations.
As of Monday, police have not received any direct response to the notice.
Located at the corner of Church and Main Street, the Cobblestone Inn was built on a well-traveled trail between Milwaukee and Janesville. It was originally named the Buena Vista House after a famous Mexican War battle.
Now listed for $749,000, the former hotel once housed a dance hall on its upper floor.
In November, police notified the property owner of numerous violations.
Police Chief Jeremy Swendrowski said the roof is starting to fall apart, and cobblestone is deteriorating on the side of the building.
“There is a safety issue there,” Swendrowski said.
Kinove LLC is listed as the current owner of the property. Multiple attempts by the Regional News to contact the owners were unsuccessful.
The company is also listed as owning the 2894 on Main coffee shop at 2894 Main St.
Square Roots, a Facebook page for the market inside the coffee shop, addressed the matter in a Nov. 10 post.
“We are deeply saddened to announce today that the village of East Troy has pressured us into demolition of the historic Cobblestone building on the East Troy Village Square,” Square Roots stated, adding that the village is allowing 30 days to repair the former Cobblestone Inn.
“This is logistically not possible,” Square Roots stated. “While we have extensive expertise in restoring historic buildings, and have renovated multiple buildings on the East Troy Village Square, the Cobblestone project requires more expertise and a larger budget than any of the previous renovations before it. We have tried for quite some time to find a good investor/buyer and/or funding for what is an extremely expensive, multi-million dollar renovation. Unfortunately, this process has been slow. The project is a labor of love, and not surprisingly, people are reluctant to give money to what is surely an unprofitable venture.”
In a Nov. 5 notice to Kinove, police stated the building exterior must be repaired “to ensure a safe, weathertight and attractive building condition.”
The letter also stated, “Lack of maintenance and progressive deterioration of certain properties have the further effect of creating blighted area conditions, and, if such conditions are not curtailed and removed, the expenditure of large amounts of public funds to correct and eliminate the same will be necessary.”
The Nov. 5 notice stated that property violations needed to be corrected by Dec. 5.
“Failure to comply may result in municipal citations,” the notice stated.
On Nov. 30, Swendrowski said he had still not heard from the owners of the historic inn.
The goal is not to raze the structure, he said.
“We are looking for issues to be corrected,” he said.
