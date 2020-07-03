Housing authority aims to move forward with Lake Geneva project

Sarah Boss, executive director of the housing authority, said her organization is still committed to moving ahead with the as-yet-unnamed project in Lake Geneva.

As the builder, Keystone is in charge of deciding when construction begins, Boss said.

“We’re still actively involved with them and hoping we have the ability to complete the project,” she said.

Boss said deadlines associated with the county funding do not begin until 2021.

Kuehl, whose company has been active in the Whitewater area, said he hopes to make progress on the Lake Geneva project later this year. He said the company has been focusing on other developments elsewhere, while also discussing exactly what sort of project to propose in Lake Geneva.

Keystone remains committed to working with the housing authority and bringing affordable housing to Lake Geneva, he said.

“We’re still evaluating things and deciding what we want to do,” he said. “A lot of things have to come together behind the scenes.”

Shortly after the project became public because of the request for county funding in May 2019, opponents and supporters of the project clashed at a Lake Geneva City Council meeting.