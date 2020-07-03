Housing authority aims to move forward with Lake Geneva project

A plan by the Walworth County Housing Authority to increase affordable housing in Lake Geneva remains in the works, more than a year after the project stirred opposition locally.
The project planned in partnership with a private developer involves building an apartment complex, to be operated by the housing authority, on a vacant lot on Wells Street south of downtown.
Early plans indicated that the complex would include about 28 apartments designed for families who find other housing options in Lake Geneva too expensive.
Lake Geneva city leaders heard opposition last summer from some who argued that public housing could attract undesirable tenants, could become rundown, and could benefit only the private developer.
Since then, the city has not heard anything from developer Keystone Real Estate Services LLC, who would need city approval to move forward with construction in the 600 block of Wells Street.
Officials at both Keystone and the county housing authoring, however, say they plan to continue pursuing the Lake Geneva project.
Keystone spokesman Matt Kuehl said the company remains committed to the project, and that officials are still considering details and making plans for the development.
“The timing just hasn’t been right to move forward,” Kuehl said.
Leaders of the county housing authority said they, too, still intend to complete the Lake Geneva development, which would constitute the agency’s first major service expansion into Lake Geneva.
John Bigler, a member of the authority’s board, said the process takes a long time to sketch out a project and to get ready to seek local government approval.
“We’ve not abandoned the project,” Bigler said. “We’ve not given up on it — let’s leave it at that.”
The housing authority operates apartment complexes in Delavan and Elkhorn and serves another estimated 300 clients who qualify for rent assistance through the federal Section 8 program. The agency also has a waiting list of other people for whom no affordable housing is available in Walworth County.
Officials last year unveiled plans for the Lake Geneva apartment complex on a vacant three-acre site purchased by Keystone. Under the partnership, Keystone would build the apartments, and the housing authority would manage them.
The housing authority also plans to move its headquarters there, leaving behind rented office space in Elkhorn that county taxpayers are helping to pay for. Although the housing authority is not a county government agency, it receives about $12,000 a year in county support.
Members of the Walworth County Board have agreed to contribute $50,000 for the development on Wells Street so that yearly allocations can stop for the rented headquarters in Elkhorn.
Sarah Boss, executive director of the housing authority, said her organization is still committed to moving ahead with the as-yet-unnamed project in Lake Geneva.
As the builder, Keystone is in charge of deciding when construction begins, Boss said.
“We’re still actively involved with them and hoping we have the ability to complete the project,” she said.
Boss said deadlines associated with the county funding do not begin until 2021.
Kuehl, whose company has been active in the Whitewater area, said he hopes to make progress on the Lake Geneva project later this year. He said the company has been focusing on other developments elsewhere, while also discussing exactly what sort of project to propose in Lake Geneva.
Keystone remains committed to working with the housing authority and bringing affordable housing to Lake Geneva, he said.
“We’re still evaluating things and deciding what we want to do,” he said. “A lot of things have to come together behind the scenes.”
Shortly after the project became public because of the request for county funding in May 2019, opponents and supporters of the project clashed at a Lake Geneva City Council meeting.
Tom Hartz, who was mayor at the time and also serves on the housing authority board, lost a re-election campaign this spring to new Mayor Charlene Klein.
Boss said the coronavirus pandemic also has had a disruptive effect on her organization. But the housing authority still expects to move forward with the partnership with Keystone.
“There’s no question about that,” she said. “There’s just so many other things happening.”
