Initial reports: Hot air balloon crashes in Burlington, hits moving train

A hot air balloon flying over Burlington on Wednesday evening reportedly crashed and then hit a moving train.

According to the Racine County News Scanner page that tracks police scanner traffic, the crash occurred in the 400 block of Calumet Street in Downtown Burlington.

Initial reports indicated that there were three patients and Flight for Life was called.

The Burlington Police Department and Burlington Fire Department could not immediately be reached, but there have been multiple reports of what happened.

Ryan Lamp, who works at nearby Casey’s, said he didn’t see the crash himself, but had multiple customers come in with reports.

He said they all said the hot air balloon was flying over an industrial building when it hit a chimney and came crashing down and then hit a moving train.

