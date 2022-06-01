Initial reports: Hot air balloon crashes in Burlington, hits moving train

A hot air balloon flying over Burlington on Wednesday evening reportedly crashed and then hit a moving train.
According to the Racine County News Scanner page that tracks police scanner traffic, the crash occurred in the 400 block of Calumet Street in Downtown Burlington.
Initial reports indicated that there were three patients and Flight for Life was called.
The Burlington Police Department and Burlington Fire Department could not immediately be reached, but there have been multiple reports of what happened.
Ryan Lamp, who works at nearby Casey’s, said he didn’t see the crash himself, but had multiple customers come in with reports.
He said they all said the hot air balloon was flying over an industrial building when it hit a chimney and came crashing down and then hit a moving train.
In Photos: Waterford Balloonfest
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Mark Klages packs up his balloon on a residential street in Waterford after sailing through the skies for about 20 minutes.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Right: Mark Klages packs up his balloon on a residential street in Waterford after sailing through the skies for about 20 minutes. For additional photos, please see our gallery at JournalTimes.com.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Mark Klages prepares to land his balloon on a residential street in Waterford after sailing through the skies for about 20 minutes. Balloonfest was held Saturday and Sunday at Evergreen Elementary, 817 W Main Street in Waterford. The main events included a paraglider show, hot air balloon launch, and a hot air balloon glow.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Children gather at the landing site of Kalges' balloon after its landing on a residential street in Waterford. Balloonfest was held Saturday and Sunday at Evergreen Elementary, 817 W Main Street in Waterford. The main events included a paraglider show, hot air balloon launch, and a hot air balloon glow.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
Mark Klages' friends and family help pack up Klages' balloon after its landing. Balloonfest was held Saturday and Sunday at Evergreen Elementary, 817 W Main Street in Waterford. The main events included a paraglider show, hot air balloon launch, and a hot air balloon glow.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
A paraglider streams an American Flag behind him moments before touchdown at Waterford's Balloonfest Saturday evening.
JACK ZELLWEGER,
JACK ZELLWEGER, Journal Times file photo.
