Investigators 'did everything we could' to solve vaping tragedy

WALWORTH—Investigators in Milwaukee have ruled the cause of death as undetermined for 19-year-old Logan Tomasello, leaving questions surrounding the sudden death of the Big Foot High School graduate.
Tomasello died on Oct. 31 after investigators believe he used a THC vaping device at an apartment near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he was a freshman.
Family members suspect Tomasello accidentally ingested a hazardous substance in a vaping cartridge.
But the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office has reported finding only non-lethal amounts of THC and alcohol in his system, and cannot offer any evidence supporting theories that the death was vaping-related.
Karen Domagalski, spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office, said Tomasello showed no signs of lung damage and that tests came back negative for vitamin E acetate, an additive found in some vaping cartridges suspected to cause lung injury.
“We found no evidence of any lung damage,” Domagalski said. “Most people who die of lung damage vaping-related incident, typically die slowly in a hospital. It would be someone diagnosed with lung issues, placed in a hospital, and their health would decline until they died.”
Logan’s mother, Monica Tomasello, said hearing the medical examiner classify the cause of death as undetermined leaves her with frustrating questions regarding her son’s death.
“It’s just so hard,” she said. “You think about all the amazing things we do in this world with technology, but we can’t figure out why a healthy man died. That part I can’t wrap my head around.”
According to officials in Milwaukee, Logan Tomasello was getting ready for a Halloween party with his sister, also a UW-Milwaukee student, when he used a vaping device to ingest THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
He then told his sister he was feeling sick, and he collapsed to the floor. The 2019 Big Foot High School graduate was pronounced dead about an hour later at a Milwaukee hospital.
Monica Tomasello said she plans to submit Logan’s blood sample for genetic testing, at the suggestion of the medical examiner’s office. She also hopes to get her son’s vaping cartridge from police so she can ask for more testing at a private laboratory. The cartridge was tested by the Milwaukee Crime Laboratory and showed no other chemicals but THC.
Domagalski said while the Tomasello’s family is free to seek further testing, the medical examiner’s her office did everything in its power to determine the cause.
“We did everything we could, and went to multiple labs for additional information,” she said. “We sent this out for extensive testing.”
With her office receiving about 40 cases a year with causes of death ultimately ruled undetermined, Domagalski said the ruling is not entirely uncommon.
Although the medical examiner’s determination for cause of death does not point to a vaping-related injury, Monica Tomasello said she still believes vaping presents hazards to people throughout the country, particularly children and young adults.
She applauded recent efforts by the Village of Walworth to begin drafting an ordinance and zoning change that would make vaping products more difficult for young people to access locally.
“I’m glad they’re cracking down, because it’s frightening that you just don’t know what people put in these devices,” she said. “People are getting sick.”