Investigators 'did everything we could' to solve vaping tragedy

“It’s just so hard,” she said. “You think about all the amazing things we do in this world with technology, but we can’t figure out why a healthy man died. That part I can’t wrap my head around.”

According to officials in Milwaukee, Logan Tomasello was getting ready for a Halloween party with his sister, also a UW-Milwaukee student, when he used a vaping device to ingest THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

He then told his sister he was feeling sick, and he collapsed to the floor. The 2019 Big Foot High School graduate was pronounced dead about an hour later at a Milwaukee hospital.

Monica Tomasello said she plans to submit Logan’s blood sample for genetic testing, at the suggestion of the medical examiner’s office. She also hopes to get her son’s vaping cartridge from police so she can ask for more testing at a private laboratory. The cartridge was tested by the Milwaukee Crime Laboratory and showed no other chemicals but THC.

Domagalski said while the Tomasello’s family is free to seek further testing, the medical examiner’s her office did everything in its power to determine the cause.

“We did everything we could, and went to multiple labs for additional information,” she said. “We sent this out for extensive testing.”