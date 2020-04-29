Judge gives domestic violence shelter another chance in Elkhorn

Before the judge's ruling today, city attorney Daniel O'Callaghan said the city's rejection of New Beginnings was based on months of debate and hundreds of pages of plans and evaluation.

"That's the evidence that was before the city council," O'Callaghan said. "We believe that is the type of evidence that the statute requires."

In denying a permit for the shelter, the city cited its belief that New Beginnings' plan was inconsistent with Elkhorn's comprehensive plan, and that there was inadequate parking and inadequate access to the former medical clinic site.

Johnson said he reviewed the record and listened to the city council meeting, and he found no facts presented by the city to support its permit denial decision.

"I'm just left with not much meat on the bones," he said. "The facts didn't exist in the first place."

The suit sought no monetary damages from the city, but asked a judge to either overturn the city's decision or remand it to the city for reconsideration.

New Beginnings attorney Raymond Dall'Osto urged the judge to consider giving the city specific instructions for the methods of reconsidering the shelter plan.