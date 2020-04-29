Judge gives domestic violence shelter another chance in Elkhorn

ELKHORN — A judge has ordered Elkhorn city officials to reconsider a proposed domestic violence shelter, ruling that the city last summer improperly denied a permit for the project.
Walworth County Circuit Judge Daniel Johnson today said the city's elected leaders presented no factual basis for rejecting the New Beginnings group's proposal to open a shelter in downtown Elkhorn.
Johnson also criticized an alderman who took his own measurements of the shelter site's parking lot and then presented his purported findings as evidence for blocking the shelter.
Calling the move an "ambush," the judge said: "That is clearly — and I mean clearly — improper."
The ruling means that the Elkhorn City Council must reconvene and vote again on the New Beginnings plan.
Former Mayor Howie Reynolds, who presided over last summer's vote but has since stepped down, declined to comment on the judge's ruling. Reynolds said he is making plans to move to Florida.
"I'm not involved in it," he said of the shelter issue. "So I don't want to sway anybody's opinions."
Alderman Tim Shiroda, who presented the parking lot measurements last summer, also declined to comment, except on the judge's statement that Shiroda's tactics were inappropriate.
"Trying to get to the truth," Shiroda said, "isn't ever inappropriate."
New Beginnings, based in Elkhorn, operates as New Beginnings APFV Inc., the local chapter of the Association for the Prevention of Family Violence. The group has been working years to establish Walworth County’s first emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence.
New Beginnings asked the city for a permit to open a shelter at 20 N. Church St., a vacant medical clinic being donated by Aurora Health Care. The site is across the street from the Elkhorn Police Department.
Some neighbors, however, loudly opposed the shelter out of fear that it would bring domestic violence perpetrators into the neighborhood.
The city council voted 4-2 on Aug. 19 to deny a special use permit needed by New Beginnings to use the old medical clinic.
In a lawsuit filed Oct. 23, New Beginnings called the city's action arbitrary and unreasonable, alleging that it was based on “personal preferences or speculation” of city officials rather than sound legal reasoning.
Before the judge's ruling today, city attorney Daniel O'Callaghan said the city's rejection of New Beginnings was based on months of debate and hundreds of pages of plans and evaluation.
"That's the evidence that was before the city council," O'Callaghan said. "We believe that is the type of evidence that the statute requires."
In denying a permit for the shelter, the city cited its belief that New Beginnings' plan was inconsistent with Elkhorn's comprehensive plan, and that there was inadequate parking and inadequate access to the former medical clinic site.
Johnson said he reviewed the record and listened to the city council meeting, and he found no facts presented by the city to support its permit denial decision.
"I'm just left with not much meat on the bones," he said. "The facts didn't exist in the first place."
The suit sought no monetary damages from the city, but asked a judge to either overturn the city's decision or remand it to the city for reconsideration.
New Beginnings attorney Raymond Dall'Osto urged the judge to consider giving the city specific instructions for the methods of reconsidering the shelter plan.
In a new exchange between the two sides, Dall'Osta said, "Maybe there could be an accommodation or a resolution."
Johnson said he was vacating the city's decision and remanding it for aldermen "to make a new decision."
He said he expects the city council to start over at the point where public comments were concluded and where aldermen began to debate and articulate their reasons for either supporting or opposing the project.
"It is not my intention to micromanage," he added. "The way the council decides to execute this is up to them."
