Kayaks and paddle boards rentals available through Williams Bay Rec Center

Williams Bay – If you are looking to rent a kayak or standing paddle board to try out on Geneva Lake, look no further than Williams Bay.

The Williams Bay Recreation Department is now offering rentals throughout the summer.

Recreation Director Dave Rowland said they got the idea about four years ago to start doing kayak and standing board rentals. Then last year there was more demand than ever because of the coronavirus and people looking for safe outdoor activities. When the office area on Geneva Street next to the Williams Bay Boat Launch became available, they finally had the perfect spot for the rentals.

Rowland wanted to start rentals in early May but had to wait until late May to start because paddles were on backorder due to the demand for outdoor activities.

The rental office is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until June 5.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Starting June 6 to Aug. 29, it will be open seven days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a tandem kayak the resident rental rate is $15 for one hour, $35 for two hours, $50 for four hours or $85 for the day.

For nonresidents it’s $25 for one hour, $50 for two hours, $75 for four hours and $125 for a day.