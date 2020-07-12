Keeping it Blue: More than one way to pollute a lake

As a resident, property owner or visitor, you can do your part to limit sediment runoff into the county’s lakes and streams in a number of ways. During construction, if you see site-containment failures or muddy discharges into a lake, please report those to our office. The easiest way to do so is via email at lurm@co.walworth.wi.us. Be sure to include the address of the property and send along some photos.

If you are doing construction on your property, have a plan for stabilization and landscaping at the beginning of the project, not the end. Final landscaping seems to be the last task on the project schedule. It is vital to move final stabilization to the top of the construction punch list to protect the lake. Make sure all sediment-control best-management practices are being properly maintained. Hire contractors who are familiar with the county’s rules, regulations and performance standards.

If construction is ongoing after the growing season in late October, be sure your property is fully matted and stabilized to make it through the winter. Once construction is complete, the best way to keep Geneva Lake blue is to limit runoff from your property by choosing deep-rooted native plantings along the near-shore area.

“Keeping It Blue” is written by Geneva Lake Task Force members to inform and educate the public about water quality and other issues impacting Geneva Lake and how the public can help to address them. Comments and questions can be sent to glc@genevalakeconservancy.org. Fay Amerson is a member of the Geneva Lake Task Force and is senior urban conservation specialist for the Walworth County Land Use and Resource Management Department.