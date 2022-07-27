Kunes Family Foundation pledges $450K to Delavan’s Aram Public Library renovation project

Kunes Family Foundation has pledged $450,000 to Delavan's Aram Public Library as part of their capital campaign to re-design and renovate the building, the Foundation announced on Wednesday, July 27.

“The Kunes Family Foundation is thrilled to support the Delevan Aram Public Library’s capital campaign with a multi-year gift that will spearhead the building’s design and renovation project,” said Kunes’ President, Gregg Kunes.

“The next phase of the library will serve as a hub for education, job training, community outreach, youth services, and childcare, which are all things our neighborhoods really need right now. Thank you to the Delavan community for thinking of the Kunes Family Foundation and we look forward to working

The Kunes Family Foundation is funded by Kunes Auto & RV Group’s operations, 10% of company profits funds the foundation and it goes toward humanitarian needs in local and international organizations. On average, the family gives $1 million to charity annually.