Kwik Trip plans to demolish Lake Geneva Stop N' Go, former Dairy Queen, to construct new convenience store

A Stop N' Go convenience store and gas station is set to be demolished with a new Kwik Trip store and gas station built in its place.
Representatives from Kwik Trip, Inc. presented initial plans to demolish the current Stop N' Go store, 896 Wells St. in Lake Geneva, and construct a new Kwik Trip facility during the March 15 Lake Geneva Plan Commission meeting.
A former Dairy Queen restaurant and hair salon building located near the property also would be demolished as part of the project.
"We purchased the property of the hair salon and Dairy Queen. I'm pretty sure the Dairy Queen hasn't been operational for several seasons," Seth Waddell, project manager for Kwik Trip, said. "Our intention is to redevelop that. Our Kwik Trip development would take up both of those properties."
The proposed project includes constructing the new Kwik Trip convenience store/gas station with 20 fuel pumps and a car wash facility.
Kwik Trip purchased the Wells Street Stop N' Go location and about 34 other Stop N' Go stores in Wisconsin and northern Illinois late last year. Company officials said, during the summer of 2020, the owners of Stop N' Go approached Kwik Trip about acquiring their stores.
This would be the second Kwik Trip store in Lake Geneva, with a Kwik Trip convenience store and gas station currently located at 710 Williams St.
Troy Mleziva, real estate manager for Kwik Trip, said the Williams Street location has received a positive response and feels the Wells Street store will be a welcome addition to the city.
"We think it would be a great opportunity to be of service like we have on the north side of downtown since 2014," Mlezvia said. "That service has been well received by the community. I think an investment on this portion of the town is something that would be well received and much needed."
During the plan commission meeting, Kwik Trip officials presented plans to install an exit on the southwest side of the property to Lake Geneva Boulevard for delivery trucks.
"The intent is to let those trucks come in off of Wells Street, do their delivery, leave onto Lake Geneva Boulevard and head up Wells Street again," Waddell said.
Traffic concerns
Several of the plan commission members expressed concern that the new gas station would increase traffic on Wells Street and Lake Geneva Boulevard.
Plan commission member Michael Krajovic said he is concerned that people would use the exit to Lake Geneva Boulevard to avoid using the stop sign at the intersection of Wells Street and Townline Road because of the increased traffic.
"People are going to get impatient," Krajovic said. "This will probably be like Main Street on Fourth of July weekend. I'm very concerned about the traffic flow."
Alderman Tim Dunn, who also is a member of the plan commission, said he is in favor of the plans for the new Kwik Trip store but also is worried about the traffic issues that the development could cause.
"Looking at the road situation around there, it's kind of nightmarish right now. I think it's going to be a lot more nightmarish," Dunn said. "I love the concept, but I don't know what it's going to do to the traffic."
Mayor Charlene Klein proposed moving the exit to Lake Geneva Boulevard from the south side of the property to the north side to possibly improve traffic flow.
Since the plan commission meeting, Waddell said company officials are reconsidering plans for the proposed exit on the southwest side of the property.
"That's not necessarily going to be the final plan after discussion with the plan commission," Waddell said. "I did draw up a few other site plans."
Lake Geneva resident Bruce Jaloszynksi, who lives on Lake Geneva Boulevard, said he is concerned that the Kwik Trip development would affect traffic and pedestrian safety in that area.
"We believe a considerable increase in traffic will cause a safety hazard for the neighborhood," Jaloszynksi said. "That area is void of sidewalks which forces the school children and community to use the street as a walking path."
Officials express approval
Former Mayor James Connors indicated that he is in favor of the development but agrees that there are some safety issues that need to be addressed.
Connors said Kwip Trip officials addressed the city's concerns when they constructed the Williams Street location several years ago.
"I think it has some work to be done in addressing concerns on Lake Geneva Boulevard overall," Connors said. "I think they're a very good company to work with."
Kwik Trip representatives are set to present additional plans for the development during an upcoming plan commission meeting.
Mlezvia asked the plan commission members if they are at least interested in the company developing the property for the new Kwik Trip store.
"Are we barking up the right tree, so to speak?," Mlezvia asked. "Is Lake Geneva looking for great investment in this particular area or are we missing the boat here?"
Klein said the city is interested in the development, but they just want to make sure the residents' concerns are addressed.
"I think the answer to that would be 'yes,' but we want it done responsibly and responsibly to all the neighbors," Klein said. "Absolutely yes, but we just want it to be right."