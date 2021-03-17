Kwik Trip plans to demolish Lake Geneva Stop N' Go, former Dairy Queen, to construct new convenience store

Troy Mleziva, real estate manager for Kwik Trip, said the Williams Street location has received a positive response and feels the Wells Street store will be a welcome addition to the city.

"We think it would be a great opportunity to be of service like we have on the north side of downtown since 2014," Mlezvia said. "That service has been well received by the community. I think an investment on this portion of the town is something that would be well received and much needed."

During the plan commission meeting, Kwik Trip officials presented plans to install an exit on the southwest side of the property to Lake Geneva Boulevard for delivery trucks.

"The intent is to let those trucks come in off of Wells Street, do their delivery, leave onto Lake Geneva Boulevard and head up Wells Street again," Waddell said.

Traffic concerns

Several of the plan commission members expressed concern that the new gas station would increase traffic on Wells Street and Lake Geneva Boulevard.

Plan commission member Michael Krajovic said he is concerned that people would use the exit to Lake Geneva Boulevard to avoid using the stop sign at the intersection of Wells Street and Townline Road because of the increased traffic.