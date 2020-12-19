Lake Geneva aims to attract more bus tours, working with Walworth County visitors bureau and VISIT Lake Geneva

During previous years, VISIT Lake Geneva has managed the concert series, Winterfest and the holiday parade for Lake Geneva; however, 2021 will be the first year the group will be required to manage Restaurant Week for the city.

Restaurant Week— which is usually held in the spring— includes participating restaurants offering specialty menu items and drinks.

VISIT Lake Geneva has hosted Restaurant Week for several years.

Klett said they had considered whether to host Restaurant Week again next year since similar events are held throughout the area; however, city officials encouraged them to continue the event and manage it for Lake Geneva.

“Talking with the city, the answer was, ‘Yes, let’s do it,’” Klett said. “Let’s get it in writing to make sure this is going to go forward.”

Brian Waspi, chairman of the Tourism Commission, said he is excited that the city of Lake Geneva will be working with two tourism entities to help bring visitors to the area.

“State statute requires us to work with one tourism entity,” Waspi said. “But it doesn’t prohibit us from working with more than one, so now we will be working with two.”