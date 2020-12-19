Lake Geneva aims to attract more bus tours, working with Walworth County visitors bureau and VISIT Lake Geneva

The city of Lake Geneva will be partnering with two local tourism groups to help attract more visitors to the area during the upcoming year, with an extra emphasis on attracting bus tours to the area.
Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission approved a two-year agreement with the Walworth County Visitors Bureau in November, in which the visitors bureau will be responsible for helping to attract motor coach tourist groups to the Lake Geneva area.
The contract is for $90,000 a year and will begin in 2021.
Kathleen Seeberg, executive director for the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, said she is looking forward to working with the tourism commission to help bring more visitors to Lake Geneva during the upcoming year.
Seeberg said the visitors bureau has had a similar agreement with the city of Delavan during the past four years.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Seeberg said. “We will use our funds to attend more trade shows and do more marketing and target more people to come to Lake Geneva.
Seeberg said, because of the coronavirus, it has been difficult to attract motor coach tourists groups to the Walworth County area this year.
She said she has been encouraging groups to reschedule their events for 2021 or to schedule an outing that allows for more social distancing.
“Group tours have been non-existent this year,” Seeberg said. “The nature of motor coach tours does not allow people to social distance.”
The tourism commission approved in October to extend its contract with VISIT Lake Geneva to serve as a tourism entity for Lake Geneva for another three years.
The new contract will be for about $150,000 a year and will begin in 2021 and last through 2023. The current contract with VISIT Lake Geneva, which is for $100,000 a year, expires Dec. 31.
Stephanie Klett, president and CEO for VISIT Lake Geneva, said she is excited that VISIT Lake Geneva will continue its working relationship with the city.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s our job to get people here, and it’s the business’s jobs to get them to come back,” Klett said. “We set the table, and they serve dinner.”
VISIT Lake Geneva will be responsible for helping to promote tourist attractions and events in the area.
The tourism-promotion group also is required to manage four events for the city of Lake Geneva including the Concerts in the Park series, Winterfest festival, Christmas holiday parade and Restaurant Week.
“Our contract is to market Lake Geneva all year round, and those four events are additions to the main contract,” Deanna Goodwin, marketing director for VISIT Lake Geneva, said.
During previous years, VISIT Lake Geneva has managed the concert series, Winterfest and the holiday parade for Lake Geneva; however, 2021 will be the first year the group will be required to manage Restaurant Week for the city.
Restaurant Week— which is usually held in the spring— includes participating restaurants offering specialty menu items and drinks.
VISIT Lake Geneva has hosted Restaurant Week for several years.
Klett said they had considered whether to host Restaurant Week again next year since similar events are held throughout the area; however, city officials encouraged them to continue the event and manage it for Lake Geneva.
“Talking with the city, the answer was, ‘Yes, let’s do it,’” Klett said. “Let’s get it in writing to make sure this is going to go forward.”
Brian Waspi, chairman of the Tourism Commission, said he is excited that the city of Lake Geneva will be working with two tourism entities to help bring visitors to the area.
“State statute requires us to work with one tourism entity,” Waspi said. “But it doesn’t prohibit us from working with more than one, so now we will be working with two.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund— who also is a member of the tourists commission— said, during the Dec. 7 city council committee-of-the-Whole meeting, that he also feels working with both VSIT Lake Geneva and Walworth County Visitors Bureau will help attract more tourists to the area.
“VISIT Lake Geneva is an overall thing where the Walworth County Visitors Bureau is more about brining in organized tourist groups into the city,” Hedlund. “I think that’s a good fit, and we’ll see how it goes.”
