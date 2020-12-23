Lake Geneva aldermen discuss fundraising options for Riviera renovation project

When it comes to raising money for the Riviera renovation project, Lake Geneva aldermen feel time is of the essence.
The city is in the process of having the interior of the historic building renovated.
The project— which is expected to cost about $4 million— includes installing larger restrooms near the north entrance of the building and a family restroom near the south entrance, as well as replacing the building’s plumbing, electrical and heating , air conditioning and ventilation systems.
Second-floor renovations include replacing the ballroom floor, restoring the reception and bar area, installing a new ceiling and refurbishing the restrooms.
The project also includes installing a new elevator and a sprinkler system.
City officials hope to have the project completed by next May, which is the reason they want to start fundraising during the upcoming months.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council discussed potential fundraising options during their Dec. 14 meeting.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she would like the city to do some type of fundraising to help pay for the project.
“Regarding the taxpayers’ money, I’m definitely interested in doing something,” Flower said.
Alderman John Halverson said he also is in favor of raising funds to help pay for the renovations.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Halverson said, “but obviously we have to move quickly and creatively.”
Jodi Sweeney, president of the Sweeney Group in Madison— which assists groups and organizations with their fundraising efforts— told the aldermen that they should conduct fundraisers while the project is being worked on, because it would be difficult to raise money after it is completed.
“Once it’s completed, everyone says, ‘You don’t need my money,’” Sweeney said. “Time is absolutely right.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the city’s communications ad hoc committee plans to conduct a Zoom event, Jan. 24, which will include a presentation about the history of the Riviera and the renovation project.
Fesenmaier said participants also will be able to discuss their favorite memories of the Riviera and ideas for future uses of the building during the event.
“The communications committee would like to see community engagement events, and this would be our first one,” Fesenmaier said. “It’s perfect, because the Riviera is key to Lake Geneva.”
Alderwoman Shari Straube proposed conducting a grand opening event for when the ballroom is completed and informing attendees that funding is still needed to help pay for the rest of the project.
“Unveil it and say unfortunately we still need donations,” she said.
Straube also proposed hosting a “Dancing with the Stars” type of an event or other type of community events to raise money.
“It doesn’t necessarily have to be a black tie event,” Straube said. “We can hold more than one event.”
Mayor Charlene Klein said the city could conduct challenges to raise money for different aspects of the project, such as raising funds to install the new ballroom floor.
Sweeny proposed a “100 extraordinary women” challenge, in which the city asks a group of women to donate a total of $1,000 during five years, then encourage them to ask other women to donate money towards the project.
“Unfortunately, this doesn’t work with men,” Sweeney said. “But you have an army of women who are your public relations vehicle for the whole project.”
Alderman Tim Dunn said the city should hire a company— such as the Sweeney Group— to assist with fundraising campaigns.
“Alderman Halverson pointed out that we need to do this ‘quickly and creatively,’ and this council is not capable of doing either,” Dunn said. “So I would certainly hire an outside person who is quick and creative.”
The other aldermen agreed that is an option that could be considered.
Sweeny said several of the “Zoom” fundraisers that she has helped organize this year have been successful.
She said she recently has received donations of $750,000; $300,000; and $100,000 for fundraisers that she has helped developed.
“The market is really good,” Sweeny said. “There is an enormous amount of generosity right now.”
The city council recently approved to borrow about $9.42 million during the next three years to help pay for various projects including the Riviera renovations.
City officials also recently increased the rate for non-residents to rent the Riviera ballroom for weddings to help pay for the project.
The council members also are considering increasing the city’s room tax rate from 5 percent to 8 percent with a portion of the additional funding to be used to help pay for the renovations.
The aldermen are set to discuss that issue in March.