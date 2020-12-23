Lake Geneva aldermen discuss fundraising options for Riviera renovation project

Alderman John Halverson said he also is in favor of raising funds to help pay for the renovations.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Halverson said, “but obviously we have to move quickly and creatively.”

Jodi Sweeney, president of the Sweeney Group in Madison— which assists groups and organizations with their fundraising efforts— told the aldermen that they should conduct fundraisers while the project is being worked on, because it would be difficult to raise money after it is completed.

“Once it’s completed, everyone says, ‘You don’t need my money,’” Sweeney said. “Time is absolutely right.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the city’s communications ad hoc committee plans to conduct a Zoom event, Jan. 24, which will include a presentation about the history of the Riviera and the renovation project.

Fesenmaier said participants also will be able to discuss their favorite memories of the Riviera and ideas for future uses of the building during the event.

“The communications committee would like to see community engagement events, and this would be our first one,” Fesenmaier said. “It’s perfect, because the Riviera is key to Lake Geneva.”