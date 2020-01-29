Lake Geneva city parking manager resigns amid downtown parking debate

Lake Geneva's city parking operations manager has resigned amid an ongoing debate about downtown parking rates and fines.

Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, who had been with the city for five years, submitted her resignation Tuesday on the same day she was facing an evaluation before the city council personnel committee.

The resignation was effective immediately.

"It was my honor to serve as parking manager," she wrote in her letter of resignation. "At this time, I will be spending time with family and pursuing other professional opportunities."

Martinez-Mullally, whose salary was $59,875 a year, declined to comment further.

She had been at the center of heated debates in recent months involving the purchase of new parking meters, a proposed increase in downtown parking rates and a possible doubling of downtown parking fines.

