Lake Geneva Cruise Line captain, Black Point tour guide killed in hit-and-run bike crash in Florida

A local historian who worked locally as a Lake Geneva Cruise Line captain and Black Point tour guide was killed in a hit-and run crash in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, on Friday, March 11.

“Sad news from Black Point today. Long tenured tour guide, Jim Beloian was killed by a hit and run motorist while bicycling in Florida on March 11, “ Black Point Estate and Garden announced on its Facebook page on Monday, March 14. He was 74.

“Jim was an amazing storyteller and good friend to Black Point and was part of the original opening team. If you knew Jim, you know he loved life, adventure, and most of all bicycling.”

Beloian bicycled around all five great lakes, the entire length of the Mississippi River and recently retraced the D-Day invasion route from Omaha Beach to the Rhine River, the post stated. He was planning a cycling trip this summer from Wisconsin's lowest point to its highest.

He was also a boat captain for the Lake Geneva Cruise Line.

“His blue beret and sandals were a welcome sight at Black Point. He will be missed,” the post stated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.