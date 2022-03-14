 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Geneva Cruise Line captain, Black Point tour guide killed in hit-and-run bike crash in Florida

Beloved local historian

Jim Beloian pictured here giving a tour at Black Point was killed on Friday, March 11 in a hit-and-run crash when he was biking in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. 

A local historian who worked locally as a Lake Geneva Cruise Line captain and Black Point tour guide was killed in a hit-and run crash in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, on Friday, March 11. 

“Sad news from Black Point today. Long tenured tour guide, Jim Beloian was killed by a hit and run motorist while bicycling in Florida on March 11, “ Black Point Estate and Garden announced on its Facebook page on Monday, March 14. He was 74.

“Jim was an amazing storyteller and good friend to Black Point and was part of the original opening team. If you knew Jim, you know he loved life, adventure, and most of all bicycling.”

Beloian bicycled around all five great lakes, the entire length of the Mississippi River and recently retraced the D-Day invasion route from Omaha Beach to the Rhine River, the post stated. He was planning a cycling trip this summer from Wisconsin's lowest point to its highest.

He was also a boat captain for the Lake Geneva Cruise Line.

“His blue beret and sandals were a welcome sight at Black Point. He will be missed,” the post stated.

