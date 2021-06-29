Lake Geneva Dungeons & Dragons Museum receives city approval

LaNasa plans to renovate the building's parking lot before opening the museum.

"We will have pavers put down real nice," LaNasa said. "We just don't want to blacktop it and bring it up to code as quickly as we can, we want to go the extra mile and make it look eloquent and medieval with charcoal grey pavers where it looks very nice."

The Geneva Lake Museum also is set to establish a Dungeons & Dragons exhibit in the near future.

LaNasa said he plans to work with museum officials to help them promote the exhibit once it is completed.

"I want to promote them as much as other things to do with the game," LaNasa said. "I even told them that when we do a billboard, I want to do a tag that says to visit their museum. I want to include them in our marketing to help them. If you come to Lake Geneva and spend an hour or two at our museum, we want you to go over to the Geneva Lake Museum and spend another hour or two over there."

LaNasa he wants to educate people about the history of Dungeons & Dragons because it helped to inspire other roleplaying games and video games.