Lake Geneva Dungeons & Dragons-themed museum officially open to the public

Leason said there is one main rule for members and people participating in the games— “no cheating.”

“If you’re caught cheating and you paid a $1,500 membership, you are banned from here for life,” Leason said. “Even though you paid $1,500 for a membership, your membership card will be cut up in front of you, and you will never be let in here again.”

Plans for the future

Leason said, in the future, he would like to get Gary Gygax’s name placed on the “Welcome to Lake Geneva” signs. Gygax is the co-founder of Dungeons & Dragons and developed the idea for the game at his former Lake Geneva home, 330 Center St.

“It should say something to the effect, ‘Welcome to Lake Geneva: Home of Dungeons & Dragons co-creator Gary Gygax,’” Leason said. “There’s 48 million people in the world who play D&D, and if we can get 1% of those people to Lake Geneva, Lake Geneva will be booming. That’s what we’re shooting for. This is the mecca of gaming.”

Leason said he also would like to have a Gary Gygax memorial established in Library Park.

“Gary use to skip school and read books on the park bench down there,” Leason said. “So that’s where we want to put the memorial.”