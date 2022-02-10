Lake Geneva officials discuss possible year-round paid parking

As Lake Geneva’s paid parking period begins again, city officials are considering whether to end free parking for good.

The city’s paid parking period began Feb. 1 and will last through Nov. 14, after free parking was offered from Nov. 15, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022. The cost to park in Downtown Lake Geneva is $2 an hour.

Free parking is typically offered in Lake Geneva during the winter months — a time which is often considered Lake Geneva’s off-tourism season. However as the free parking period has decreased during the past year, city officials are wondering if implementing paid parking throughout the year would be less confusing for residents and visitors and would provide additional revenue for Lake Geneva.

City aldermen discussed the issue during the city council’s public works committee meeting, Jan. 24.

The free parking period ran from November to the beginning of the following March for several years. However last year, the city started the paid parking period in February to obtain additional parking revenue from Winterfest.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower questioned whether it is worth offering a free parking period when it only lasts for a couple of months. She said visitors are often confused about whether they have to pay for parking during the winter.

“We’re getting ramped up again, and I feel like we just stopped,” Flower said of the paid parking season. “Does it make sense to only be stopped for a short amount of time? I find that it’s a bit confusing for people coming into town asking, ‘Do I have to pay to park or don’t I?’”

Flower said that, during the free parking period, employees of the downtown businesses often park in spaces that are often used by visitors during the paid parking period.

“I don’t know if that’s good or bad for businesses,” Flower said.

Alderman John Halverson said implementing year-round paid parking is something that should at least be considered.

“I think we should pursue it,” Halverson said. “I think we’ve removed days off of free parking as it is. It is confusing.”

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said year-round paid parking was eliminated several years ago, because it was not cost effective to enforce during the off-tourism season. However, he said it is an issue the city could reconsider.

He said there seems to be more traffic in Downtown Lake Geneva during the off-tourism season now than there was in the past.

“Employing the people necessary — the parking enforcement officers — there just wasn’t enough revenue to make it float,” Elder said. “I think there is a lot more traffic on the streets. We won’t know for sure until we try it.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said a free parking period was implemented several years ago to help benefit Downtown businesses during the winter months when Lake Geneva does not typically receive many visitors.

However, he said he would be willing to consider reinstating year-round paid parking if it would provide additional revenue for the city.

“If this would generate revenue for the city over and above expenses, I think it’s something we should consider — along with perhaps rates again,” Hedlund said. “I certainly think if we could get some more definitive information, it might be easier than raising rates year-round or on demand.”

Flower said she also would not want to implement year-round paid parking unless it would benefit the city.

“For sure, I wouldn’t want this to turn into an additional cost to us, so I don’t think we want to be in the negative on it,” Flower said. “If it breaks even or if we make a couple of dollars, I think it kind of makes sense to do.”

Elder said he will look into how much it would cost to enforce year-round paid parking and if it would be cost effective for Lake Geneva.

“I think that would be very helpful,” Hedlund said.

City officials are set to discuss the issue again in the future.

The city collected about $2 million in paid parking revenue in 2021. Parking revenue is used to help pay for the city’s parking operations, with any additional money going into the city’s general fund.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.