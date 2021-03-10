Lake Geneva Philanthropist, Chicago businessman Richard Driehaus has died

LAKE GENEVA – “A true gentleman, devoted father, creative thinker, generous philanthropist, scholar and businessman.”
Those are the words Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein used to describe Chicago businessman and Lake Geneva philanthropist Richard Driehaus who died on Tuesday at the age of 78, according to a release from his firm, Driehaus Capital Management.
“He will be sorely missed by many, not only in our Lake Geneva community, but across the globe. Our deepest condolences to his family and wide circle of friends,” Klein said.
In Lake Geneva his legacy lasts in many ways, including his donation of the fountain in front of the Riviera known as the Driehaus Family Fountain. The statue on top is a replica of the Angel of the Waters statue on top Bethesda Fountain in New York’s Central Park.
A pamphlet from Lake Geneva’s Beautification Committee about the fountain stated, “The Mr. Driehaus feels the fountain celebrates the history surrounding Lake Geneva with the majestic estates, several of which were landscaped by the Olmsted Brothers Firm founded by their father Frederick Law Olmsted, and the father of American Landscape architecture, who designed Central Park.”
Driehaus’ estate along Geneva Lake was located along the lake’s northern shore on the stretch between downtown and Chaplin Road and was one of the homes where the landscaping was done by the Olmsted Brothers Firm.
The home, officially named Glanworth Gardens, was built in 1906 and was previously owned by Norman Harris of the Harris Trust and Savings Bank and later Daniel Peterkin, who was president of Morton Salt Company. They owned it for nearly 80 years until Driehaus bought it and later restored it in 1999, according to information from Lake Geneva Estates, which provides a guide to people walking the shore path.
“Richard is rumored to be one of the nicest guys in Lake Geneva. A true philanthropist at heart, he regularly lets various charities use the estate for fundraisers and various social events,” states the Lake Geneva Estates post about Glanworth Gardens, known to many as the Driehaus Estate.
Elaborate parties
He was known for throwing elaborate parties at the estate for his birthday.
One year he rode atop an elephant and waved to guests in his ringmaster’s costume, according to a 2007 Chicago Magazine story.
“His parties were written about in the Wall Street Journal and New York Times,” said Stephanie Klett, president and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva.
When she heard about his passing, she was speechless.
“This is a huge loss for Lake Geneva,” Klett said. “He would do anything to help a good cause.”
He allowed nonprofits to host fundraisers at his estate, said Chuck Ebeling, who is on the board for the Yerkes Future Foundation and former chairman of the Geneva Lake Conservancy.
A generous man
“He was very generous with the use of his estate,” Edeling said. “He was a wonderful guy … successful beyond belief.”
Sal Dimiceli Sr., who runs the nonprofit Time is Now, said since 2004 Driehaus donated over $400,000 in matching grants to the organization that helps people during their time of need with assistance including rent and food and other needs.
“I cannot believe he is gone,” Driehaus said. “Such a wonderful man.”
He said Driehaus in 2004 sent a representative to look at his books. “She said I’m representing an anonymous client and I would like to look at your books,” Dimiceli said.
Later he received a personal phone call inviting him to go to the Driehaus estate.
“That started a long relationship,” Dimiceli said.
His company
His company Driehaus Capital Management is an independent investment adviser with $13.2 billion in assets under management as of Feb. 28, according to a release from the company. The firm is structured as a multi-boutique and manages active investment strategies on behalf of professional investors.
In announcing his passing, Driehaus President and CEO Steve Weber, said “Richard led a life of zest and intellectual curiosity. His path and personal story were larger than life, and the impact he made as an investor is perhaps only rivaled by the extensive legacy he left as a philanthropist … Richard will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.”
He leaves behind three daughters, Tereza, Caroline and Kate.
In a statement, the company said, “A long-standing estate and succession plan, designed to ensure and facilitate the continued and uninterrupted operation of the firm and its money management activities, has been put in motion by Mr. Driehaus’ passing. This plan provides for continuity in ownership, corporate governance and investment management. The firm remains an employee-led independent investment adviser indirectly owned by trusts established in 2011 to manage Mr. Driehaus’ estate.”