Lake Geneva Philanthropist, Chicago businessman Richard Driehaus has died

“This is a huge loss for Lake Geneva,” Klett said. “He would do anything to help a good cause.”

He allowed nonprofits to host fundraisers at his estate, said Chuck Ebeling, who is on the board for the Yerkes Future Foundation and former chairman of the Geneva Lake Conservancy.

A generous man

“He was very generous with the use of his estate,” Edeling said. “He was a wonderful guy … successful beyond belief.”

Sal Dimiceli Sr., who runs the nonprofit Time is Now, said since 2004 Driehaus donated over $400,000 in matching grants to the organization that helps people during their time of need with assistance including rent and food and other needs.

“I cannot believe he is gone,” Driehaus said. “Such a wonderful man.”

He said Driehaus in 2004 sent a representative to look at his books. “She said I’m representing an anonymous client and I would like to look at your books,” Dimiceli said.

Later he received a personal phone call inviting him to go to the Driehaus estate.

“That started a long relationship,” Dimiceli said.

His company