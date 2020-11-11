Lake Geneva Regional News welcomes new editor

LAKE GENEVA – When coronavirus began spreading, my family started spending more time in Walworth County at our family’s lake house. Normally during the summer, we’d try to get together with friends every weekend and go to festivals or other events.
This summer, the lake house in East Troy on Potters Lake was our go-to destination. It was a safe place for us to get away and enjoy time together.
And over the last eight months we decided to move out to the county and make it home. Along with that move came the opportunity to start working as the editor of the Lake Geneva Regional News and I am excited to start exploring the area I now call home.
After graduating from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in journalism and economics, I started working at The Journal Times in Racine. I worked there for 12 years, starting in January 2008, the day a tornado tore through Wheatland in Western Kenosha County.
Fortunately my first day here in Lake Geneva has not been that eventful, but when breaking news happens we’ll be here to cover it. Even though it’s a weekly newspaper, the news is 24/7 and the focus will be on growing the paper’s digital daily presence, working to keep residents and visitors up-to-date on what is going on throughout the region.
I grew up in a tourist area in northern Wisconsin, in Wausaukee, which is an hour north of Green Bay, near Crivitz. I worked as both a waitress at a super club at night (Shaffer Park Super Club) and babysat at a resort there during the day, the Wausaukee Club, where people came from out of town to get away from the city and relax.
Because of that experience, I’m looking forward to covering Lake Geneva from the perspective of locals, out-of-town visitors, as well as seasonal residents who are now making the area a permanent home due in part to the pandemic.
This past weekend with the 70 degree weather, we drove around the entire Geneva Lake. I’d always liked Lake Geneva, and during the drive I fell in love with the western side of the lake, away from the crowds but not away from the beauty of Geneva Lake.
My three little girls – ages 2, 6 and 7 – are already asking when we can go back and play on the pirate ship again at Little Foot Playground in Fontana and walk along the docks by Gordy’s.
Those are the places I look forward to discovering here in Lake Geneva. I look forward to hearing recommendations on where my husband and I should go out to eat and what other parks and shops we should explore with our girls.
I would like to say that I look forward to walking the shore path around the entire Geneva Lake and sharing that journey with you. But with the path being 26 miles, it may be a bit ambitious to put any timeline on that.
You can reach me at Stephanie.jones@lee.net and 262-210-4022.
Scott Williams, who has been the editor here the last three years, is moving to a reporting position at The Journal Times, where he’ll be covering western Racine County, with an emphasis on Burlington.
His byline will still be here so our area can continue to stay updated on what is happening up the road.
Snake Road fall colors
