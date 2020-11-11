Lake Geneva Regional News welcomes new editor

LAKE GENEVA – When coronavirus began spreading, my family started spending more time in Walworth County at our family’s lake house. Normally during the summer, we’d try to get together with friends every weekend and go to festivals or other events.

This summer, the lake house in East Troy on Potters Lake was our go-to destination. It was a safe place for us to get away and enjoy time together.

And over the last eight months we decided to move out to the county and make it home. Along with that move came the opportunity to start working as the editor of the Lake Geneva Regional News and I am excited to start exploring the area I now call home.

After graduating from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in journalism and economics, I started working at The Journal Times in Racine. I worked there for 12 years, starting in January 2008, the day a tornado tore through Wheatland in Western Kenosha County.

Fortunately my first day here in Lake Geneva has not been that eventful, but when breaking news happens we’ll be here to cover it. Even though it’s a weekly newspaper, the news is 24/7 and the focus will be on growing the paper’s digital daily presence, working to keep residents and visitors up-to-date on what is going on throughout the region.