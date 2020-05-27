Lake Geneva seeks better plan for controlling crowds, may close Wrigley Drive

Flower suggested limiting the number of outdoor dining areas on city sidewalks, and possibly curtailing parking in downtown areas to give pedestrians more room to walk around.

Alderwoman Shari Straube said the city could limit the number of people allowed inside public parks.

"It sort of forces people to social distance," Straube said. "At least it keeps it fresh in their minds that we're asking them to act responsibly while they're here."

The city council voted 6-2 to direct City Administrator David Nord and other city staff to draft the "comeback" plan with new guidelines for re-opening the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aldermen Ken Howell and Tim Dunn both voted against the idea.

Howell said there is not enough space on city sidewalks to encourage social distancing among the crowds of shoppers and visitors.

"If you want to control social distancing in the whole city, you will have to close the whole town down," Howell said.

Dunn agreed, saying of the crowds: "If they're not getting out of hand, if they're not destroying public property, I think we should back off."