Lake Geneva seeks better plan for controlling crowds, may close Wrigley Drive

Lake Geneva city officials are considering new limits on crowds in the city's downtown tourism district, after large crowds gathered without embracing safeguards aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus.
The Lake Geneva City Council voted Tuesday to create a "comeback" plan for Lake Geneva, allowing businesses to reopen while attempting to control large public gatherings that could be unsafe on sidewalks, in parks and elsewhere.
A special council meeting is planned Thursday to consider implementing the new plan.
Since a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling May 13 that overturned state protections against the coronavirus pandemic, Lake Geneva officials have encouraged — but not mandated — social distancing and other public health guidelines.
As a result, crowds of tourists have packed the downtown tourism and shopping district the past two weekends, with many restaurants and stores not requiring visitors to wear masks, and most visitors not observing social distance guidelines.
Among the measures now being discussed by city officials is a temporary closure of Wrigley Drive, the city's main lakefront thoroughfare, where crowds gather along the beach and in nearby restaurants and taverns.
"There are things we can do, if we think outside of the box," Alderwoman Cindy Flower said.
Flower suggested limiting the number of outdoor dining areas on city sidewalks, and possibly curtailing parking in downtown areas to give pedestrians more room to walk around.
Alderwoman Shari Straube said the city could limit the number of people allowed inside public parks.
"It sort of forces people to social distance," Straube said. "At least it keeps it fresh in their minds that we're asking them to act responsibly while they're here."
The city council voted 6-2 to direct City Administrator David Nord and other city staff to draft the "comeback" plan with new guidelines for re-opening the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Aldermen Ken Howell and Tim Dunn both voted against the idea.
Howell said there is not enough space on city sidewalks to encourage social distancing among the crowds of shoppers and visitors.
"If you want to control social distancing in the whole city, you will have to close the whole town down," Howell said.
Dunn agreed, saying of the crowds: "If they're not getting out of hand, if they're not destroying public property, I think we should back off."
After the Supreme Court ruling overturned the state's "Safer At Home" restriction on business operations and public gatherings, Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein issued a proclamation urging people to comply with social distancing and other safeguards.
The city later agreed to reopen its popular Riviera Beach, despite concerns that the public downtown beach would draw still more big crowds into the city.
Aldermen noted Tuesday that the crowds gathered downtown the past two weekends have largely disregarded public safety guidelines — even attracting national media attention to Lake Geneva as a perceived hot spot risk for coronavirus.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, who proposed studying tougher local restrictions, said that since the Supreme Court ruling, there has been no plan offered at the state or federal level to protect public health.
"The federal government and the state government has not taken leadership for a plan," Fesenmaier said. "We have the power to make our own plan."
Shoppers return to Main Street during pandemic
Shoppers in Christine's Gift Shop in Lake Geneva
Cars line up heading into downtown Lake Geneva
Customers wait in line at Kilwins candy shop
Leather Accents owner Linda Longwell wears face mask
Oakfire restaurant crowd poses for a picture
Woman relaxes on bench with her bulldog on Broad Street
Overland Sheepskin employees prepare for returning shoppers
Visitors wear face masks in Library Park in Lake Geneva
Candle shop worker gets candles ready for shoppers
Shoppers seek return to normalcy in downtown Lake Geneva
Main Street draws crowds without face masks during public health crisis
Bookstore employee wears face mask as stores reopen during pandemic
Popeye's outdoor patio fills up during first Saturday back
