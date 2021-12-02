Lake Geneva to continue church placard program next year

Churches in downtown Lake Geneva will be able to provide free parking to non-resident members again next year.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Nov. 22, to continue the church parking placard program from Feb. 1 2022 to Nov. 14, 2022, during the city’s paid parking period.

The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously recommended continuing the program, Nov. 15.

The city had offered the church placard program during a 90-day trial period from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31.

Fifteen placards were distributed during the trial period to the four churches located in Lake Geneva’s downtown paid parking district including First Congregational Church, First Church of Christ Scientist, Holy Communion Episcopal Church and Lake Geneva United Methodist Church.

Church officials distributed the placards to non-resident attendees, who then placed them on the dashboard of their vehicles to allow them to park for free during services.

Each placard included a different number to discourage duplication.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower asked if the program could become permanent, so the city council does not have to vote on it each year.

“If we want to give it one more year, I get it because it’s pretty fresh and new,” Flower said. “But I’m just placing that thought on everyone’s mind for when this comes up a year from now, if we remember to talk about it a year from now.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said whether to make the program permanent would probably first be discussed by the public works committee, then the finance committee and then would be presented to the city council for a final vote.

“Public works, who deals with parking, can put it on their agenda as a permanent policy to send it up to the proper channels,” Fesenmaier said. “Right now, it’s temporary.”

City Attorney Dan Draper said the city would have to develop an ordinance in order to make the program permanent.

“If you’re going to make it permanent, you would probably do an ordinance to make that designation for that area,” Draper said.

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said, during the finance committee meeting, the number of people who used the placard program increased during the trial period.

According to city information:

One placard was issued Aug. 1

Four placards were issued Aug. 8

Five placards were issued Aug. 15 and Aug. 22

10 placards were used Aug. 29

12 placards were used Sept. 5 and Sept. 12

10 placards were used Sept. 19 and Sept. 26

12 placards were used Oct. 3 and Oct. 10

11 placards were used Oct. 17 and Oct. 24

13 placards were used Oct. 31.

“We definitely had an upward trending usage rate,” Elder said. “The placards used each Sunday were different. We didn’t see the same 12 each Sunday.”

Elder said the churches seemed to be in favor of the program and recommended that the program be continued.

“We had some anecdotal feedback from the churches saying that the program worked and it was satisfactory,” Elder said. “I would say we might consider leaving this program in place or renewing it for the parking season, beginning Feb. 1, 2022.”

Elder said his staff had no issues with enforcing the program.

“They’re easy to see,” Elder said of the placards. “They’re 8 1/2 by 11 inches with bright colors, easy to enforce.”

