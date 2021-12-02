Lake Geneva to continue church placard program next year

Churches in downtown Lake Geneva will be able to provide free parking to non-resident members again next year.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Nov. 22, to continue the church parking placard program from Feb. 1 2022 to Nov. 14, 2022, during the city’s paid parking period.
The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously recommended continuing the program, Nov. 15.
The city had offered the church placard program during a 90-day trial period from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31.
Fifteen placards were distributed during the trial period to the four churches located in Lake Geneva’s downtown paid parking district including First Congregational Church, First Church of Christ Scientist, Holy Communion Episcopal Church and Lake Geneva United Methodist Church.
Church officials distributed the placards to non-resident attendees, who then placed them on the dashboard of their vehicles to allow them to park for free during services.
Each placard included a different number to discourage duplication.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower asked if the program could become permanent, so the city council does not have to vote on it each year.
People are also reading…
“If we want to give it one more year, I get it because it’s pretty fresh and new,” Flower said. “But I’m just placing that thought on everyone’s mind for when this comes up a year from now, if we remember to talk about it a year from now.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said whether to make the program permanent would probably first be discussed by the public works committee, then the finance committee and then would be presented to the city council for a final vote.
“Public works, who deals with parking, can put it on their agenda as a permanent policy to send it up to the proper channels,” Fesenmaier said. “Right now, it’s temporary.”
City Attorney Dan Draper said the city would have to develop an ordinance in order to make the program permanent.
“If you’re going to make it permanent, you would probably do an ordinance to make that designation for that area,” Draper said.
Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said, during the finance committee meeting, the number of people who used the placard program increased during the trial period.
According to city information:
One placard was issued Aug. 1
Four placards were issued Aug. 8
Five placards were issued Aug. 15 and Aug. 22
10 placards were used Aug. 29
12 placards were used Sept. 5 and Sept. 12
10 placards were used Sept. 19 and Sept. 26
12 placards were used Oct. 3 and Oct. 10
11 placards were used Oct. 17 and Oct. 24
13 placards were used Oct. 31.
“We definitely had an upward trending usage rate,” Elder said. “The placards used each Sunday were different. We didn’t see the same 12 each Sunday.”
Elder said the churches seemed to be in favor of the program and recommended that the program be continued.
“We had some anecdotal feedback from the churches saying that the program worked and it was satisfactory,” Elder said. “I would say we might consider leaving this program in place or renewing it for the parking season, beginning Feb. 1, 2022.”
Elder said his staff had no issues with enforcing the program.
“They’re easy to see,” Elder said of the placards. “They’re 8 1/2 by 11 inches with bright colors, easy to enforce.”
Christmas 2021: 15-plus Lake Geneva area holiday events and parades you don't want to miss
Geneva Lake Museum Parade of trees
Parade of Trees — Nov. 20 until Jan. 4, 2022, Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. Trees decorated by local businesses and organizations turn the museum’s Main Street area into “a magical, winter wonderland display.” People can view the trees Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., then vote for their favorite. Admission $9 adults, $8 seniors and those with college IDs, free for children and active military. Visit genevalakemuseum.org for more details.
Grand Geneva Gingerbread House Walk
Gingerbread House Walk — The display opens Sunday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
Area residents of all ages and skill sets display their gingerbread masterpieces all season long at Grand Geneva.
The creations can be viewed on the upper level, in Galewoods B/C. Visit grandgeneva.com for more information.
Resort guests can view these fabulous creations daily from 8am-8pm. Local residents and the community are invited to experience the Gingerbread House Walk Sunday-Thursday from 8am-8pm
Grand Geneva's Illumination Ceremony
Illumination Ceremony — Nov. 21, starting at 4:30 p.m., Grand Geneva.
Only guests at Grand Geneva can watch as they turn on over 2 million holiday lights throughout the resort, followed by a fireworks display.
Photos with Santa start at 4:30 p.m. in the Evergreen Ballroom.
People will gather by the resort’s large Christmas tree at 6 p.m. for the illumination countdown and fireworks.
(The public can likely see the fireworks from around the Home Depot parking lot.)
Santa Cruises
Santa Cruises — Nov. 26-28, Dec. 1-5, 8-12, 15-30, available times vary, Gage Marine/Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Take a 40-minute lake tour of lighted displays along Geneva Lake, then sneak a peak at Santa’s Hideaway to find out who’s on his “Nice List” this year. John “Ludy” Puleo performs on the 8:30 p.m. cruises Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. Tickets prices vary per day, ranging from $20 to $28 adults, $18 to $26 seniors, $9 to $18 youth. Visit santacruiselakegeneva.com.
Santa’s Landing at The Abbey
Santa’s Landing at The Abbey — Nov. 27, 5 to 7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Photo ops with Santa at the Harbor Gazebo, plus enjoy holiday cookies, Christmas cocoa and hot cider, holiday music, bonfires with popcorn and s’mores. Visit theabbeyresort.com.
A Chicago Christmas
A Chicago Christmas — Dec. 2 & 3, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Hear Christmas season classics and hits by the group Chicago, courtesy of Chicago Rewired. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.
Lake Geneva Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Christmas tree lighting ceremony — Dec. 3, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Prepare for a festive evening in the park. More details to be announced. Visit the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page or streetsoflakegeneva.com.
Elkhorn tree lighting
Elkhorn Tree Lighting — Dec. 3, 6 p.m., Veterans Park, downtown Elkhorn. Followed by the Let It Glow drive-through event (see below). Visit elkhornchamber.com for updates.
Let It Glow at Walworth County Fairgrounds
Let It Glow — Dec. 3, 6 to 9 p.m.; Dec. 4, 5 to 9 p.m.; and Dec. 5, 5 to 8 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Free holiday festival hosted by the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce, with light displays, Balsam Boulevard, Santa and more. Visit elkhornchamber.com.
Burlington's Frozen Fantasy Christmas parade
“Frozen Fantasy” Christmas Parade — Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., downtown Burlington. Sweets, happiness, and fantastical floats through historic Burlington, followed by a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Wehmhoff Square Park. Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty will be on-hand for the lighting. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Chalet after the parade, meeting children. Carolers, hot chocolate and more in the park. For more information, email info@burlingtonchamber.org or call 262-763-6044.
Sharon Victorian Christmas
Victorian Christmas — Dec. 3, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sharon. Old fashion Christmas event to feature carolers, artists, carriage rides, santa and more. Tree lighting is set for 6 p.m., with a parade at 7:30 p.m. Visit historicdowntownsharon.com for updates.
Holiday cookie sale
Holiday Cookie Sale — Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to noon or sold out, First Congregational Church, 76 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Freezin for a Reason
Freezin for a Reason — Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pier 290. Water skiers, surfers, wakeboarders and more will brave the cold waters of Geneva Lake to raise money for Santa Cause. Ski show, raffles, drinks and food. Visit freezinlakegeneva.org.
Christmas Card Town Parade
Christmas Card Town Parade — Dec. 4, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., downtown Elkhorn. The 40th annual parade will feature music, animals, Santa and Mrs. Claus and Christmas-decorated floats. Visit elkhornchamber.com.
Lake Geneva's Electric Christmas Parade
Electric Christmas Parade — Dec. 4, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Broad and Main streets, downtown Lake Geneva. For the 46th annual parade, the theme is “Christmas Classics: Movies, Music & Stories.” Go to visitlakegeneva.com for event updates and more.
East Troy Santa Parade train and East Troy light display
Santa Parade Train — Dec. 4, from Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago to downtown East Troy. Catch a glimpse of the train along County Road ES. Expected schedule: Train leaves Elegant Farmer at 5:06 p.m., to pass North Army Lake Road at 5:25 p.m., Army Lake Camp 5:42 p.m., St. Peter’s Road 5:56 p.m., Byrnes Street 6:13 p.m., Division Street 6:25 p.m. Santa should arrive at the East Troy Village Square Park by East Troy Fire Department truck at 6:30 p.m. Santa will light the Bob Barutha Memorial Christmas Tree. Event also marks the debut of East Troy Lights, a downtown East Troy holiday light show running Dec. 4-31 on the hour from 5 to 8 p.m. Visit easttroy.org or easttroylights.com for more details.
Light Up Lyons
Light Up Lyons — Dec. 4, 5 p.m., downtown Lyons. From 5 to 6 p.m., parade and tree lighting. Lyons Fire and Rescue brings Santa and Mrs. Claus to the town center on South Railroad Street. Visit Santa at Bonnie & Betty’s until 7 p.m. after parade and tree lighting. Also Christmas caroling and live music by Cork N’ Classics at Village Tap. Visit lyonsforabetterneighborhood.com for full event schedule.