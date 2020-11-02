Lake Geneva's city harbormaster out after one year on the job

After one turbulent year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Lake Geneva's lakefront harbormaster is out.
City officials said harbormaster Linda Frame is no longer employed by the city, although officials would not say whether she quit or was terminated.
City Administrator Dave Nord said the job description is under review, but he would not elaborate.
"Because it's a personnel matter dealing with a specific individual, I'm prohibited from saying anything additional," Nord said.
Frame could not be reached for comment.
The harbormaster position gave Frame responsibility for managing Riviera Beach, monitoring the city’s boat pier, and maintaining boat slip and buoy waiting lists.
City records show that the salary is $23,115 a year, for a position that is seasonal from spring to fall.
Frame was in the center of controversy this summer when the city decided to open Riviera Beach to the public despite public health concerns stemming from the coronavirus. Longtime beach supervisor George Steffen resigned in protest, and his successor resigned a short time later.
The city reported significantly higher attendance at the beach throughout the summer, while coronavirus cases in Walworth County continued to escalate.
Frame, who previously retired after 30 years as a registered nurse, took the harbormaster position in September 2019, calling it "a great chance for a second career.”
Mayor Charlene Klein declined to comment on Frame's departure.
"As you probably surmised, I cannot comment on personnel issues of current or past employees," Klein said.
Alderman John Halverson, who is a member of the city council's personnel committee, said he did not know the reason why Frame is no longer employed with the city.
"I don't know much about it," Halverson said. "But even so, there's not much I could say about it."
City Public Works Director Tom Earle, who was Frame's immediate supervisor, referred questions to Nord.
