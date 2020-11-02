Lake Geneva's city harbormaster out after one year on the job

After one turbulent year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Lake Geneva's lakefront harbormaster is out.

City officials said harbormaster Linda Frame is no longer employed by the city, although officials would not say whether she quit or was terminated.

City Administrator Dave Nord said the job description is under review, but he would not elaborate.

"Because it's a personnel matter dealing with a specific individual, I'm prohibited from saying anything additional," Nord said.

Frame could not be reached for comment.

The harbormaster position gave Frame responsibility for managing Riviera Beach, monitoring the city’s boat pier, and maintaining boat slip and buoy waiting lists.

City records show that the salary is $23,115 a year, for a position that is seasonal from spring to fall.