Lake Geneva's former Majestic Mountain Ski hill property sold

A flyer advertising the hill’s eighth annual open house touted the hill’s new chalet complete with a soda fountain and “snack-stube.” The hill featured grooming, snow machines, the “largest rental department in the Midwest” as well as “one of the finest (ski) shops in the Midwest with the best ski wear and accessories the world has to offer.”

It also featured a nursery. “Don’t stay home because your children are too young to ski, bring them along and let us take care of them while you enjoy yourself,” states the brochure that is part of the library’s collection.

In addition to the ski hill and lodge, the property offered a bar, music venue, driving range and golf course.

The venue was known as Majestic Bandstand, similar to Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand.” Headliners included Stevie Wonder, The Who, Chicago, the Monkees and the Beach Boys, according to the At the Lake article that is also part of the Lake Geneva Library’s file on the hill.

But that all came to an end after the 1988 fire. Uninsured, the loss of the lodge brought an end to the era and caused what was left of the resort to sit empty for years to come.