Lake Lawn Resort ready to welcome year-round residents

Malsch, who serves as town chairman in the town of Delavan, said the development site is directly adjacent to the town. So local officials are anxious to see details of the project.

“Until we see the plans, I don’t think we know how it’ll impact us,” he said.

Pollard, whose company has done residential development elsewhere in the region, said he is encouraged by a positive response so far from city planners.

If the project is approved, Pollard said, his company will develop the homes and apartments, while Lake Lawn owners will build the marina and clubhouse as common areas for the neighborhood’s homeowners association.

The neighborhood and adjacent resort will blend together, he said, so that the new residents can use the golf course and other amenities. And guests at Lake Lawn, he added, might be able to rent one of the homes as an alternative to a guest suite in the resort.

“It’s a good fit between us,” Pollard said of the development partnership.

The development plan does not call for any changes in the layout or operation of Lake Lawn Resort.