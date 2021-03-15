Lakefront road closure: Fontana Lake Shore Drive project on final stretch

“They’ve worked well with the community,” Kenny said.

The estimated $8.5 million project has been described to be the village’s largest public works endeavor in recent Fontana history.

Three stages of the four-stage project have already been largely completed, with only finishing touches remaining on the majority of the two-mile stretch of road.

Residents may notice manhole adjustments and maintenance work on completed areas of the road but no road closures are expected on those areas, according to a March 4 village construction announcement.

According to the announcement, pulverization of the last portion of the road was scheduled to begin on March 10. Following the pulverization, underground utility installations were scheduled to begin on March 15.

Kenny said he hopes to keep traffic along areas of the road which are being worked on to a minimal this year to ensure the safety of workers. He said last year despite signs indicating the road should not be traveled on, many still traversed the road despite not being residents along the stretch.

“Construction workers have got their lives in their hands,” he said.