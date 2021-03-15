Lakefront road closure: Fontana Lake Shore Drive project on final stretch

FONTANA — The final stage of construction on Fontana’s South Lake Shore Drive is underway, with expectations the project will be completed by Memorial Day.
Major road work will occur on South Lake Shore Drive from Briarwood Drive to the Lake Geneva Yacht Club on Yacht Club Road.
The stretch of road will be closed to through traffic until sometime near Memorial Day but residents along the road will still be able to access their homes during the construction period.
Crews from Burlington-based Wanasek Corp first began working on the project in April 2020 with original hopes of having construction completed before winter 2020, but delays in utility work pushed the completion deadline back to this spring.
Fontana Public Works director Kevin Day said Wanasek crews initially wanted to begin work on the final portion of the road on March 1 but too much snow remained to begin work. Despite the slight delay due to weather conditions, Day said he is confident crews will be completed before Memorial Day.
“It should be done before Memorial Day, before the big summer rush," he said. “It’s not a very long stretch so I’m sure they’ll get it done.”
The road project was first anticipated to take three years to complete but the village officials sought a contractor which could complete it in just one construction season to lessen inconveniences to the residents of about 40 private residencies and five homeowner associations along the construction area.
The road project will replace aging sewer systems under South Lake Shore Drive, which were first installed in the late 1950s and early 60s.
In addition to replacing sewer systems along the road, the project will also add new curbs, gutters and water storage systems to better manage water runoff.
The roughly 60-year-old infrastructure would sometimes have trouble accommodating large rainfalls, causing water to spill over parts of the road. Residents along the north side of South Lake Shore have also experienced flooding after heavy storms — an issue project coordinators hope the reconstruction will address.
Village President Pat Kenny said improved water management along the road is a benefit he believes residents will see outweighs the temporary inconveniences of the construction.
He said while the village has received some complaints regarding the project, residents have also commended Wanasek workers for their cooperation with homeowners along South Lake Shore.
“They’ve worked well with the community,” Kenny said.
The estimated $8.5 million project has been described to be the village’s largest public works endeavor in recent Fontana history.
Three stages of the four-stage project have already been largely completed, with only finishing touches remaining on the majority of the two-mile stretch of road.
Residents may notice manhole adjustments and maintenance work on completed areas of the road but no road closures are expected on those areas, according to a March 4 village construction announcement.
According to the announcement, pulverization of the last portion of the road was scheduled to begin on March 10. Following the pulverization, underground utility installations were scheduled to begin on March 15.
Kenny said he hopes to keep traffic along areas of the road which are being worked on to a minimal this year to ensure the safety of workers. He said last year despite signs indicating the road should not be traveled on, many still traversed the road despite not being residents along the stretch.
“Construction workers have got their lives in their hands,” he said.
Access to the Abbey Springs will be from the west side of the road during construction.