Lessons in coexistence at Safari Lake Geneva

Who doesn’t like to gaze at wildlife?

Nothing brings out the kid in people of all ages like the cuteness overload associated with nature’s bountiful variety of living creatures. Experiencing the animal kingdom is healthy for the human brain, an antidote for day-to-day cares and stress.

We were treated to a tour of Safari Lake Geneva a few days ago, along with the Visit Lake Geneva team. A special bonus was the high privilege of having the proprietor, “Jungle” Jay Christie, as our tour guide.

First, for the uninitiated, here’s a brief explainer about Safari Lake Geneva. The first impulse is to think a zoo awaits your visit. That’s sort of true, in the sense that visitors will see lots of animals from all over the world. Zoos, though, conjure mental images of exotic animals confined in metal and glass cages, restricted to a life of being stared at by people passing through enclosures.

Safari Lake Geneva is better considered a wildlife sanctuary providing a better life for the animals. They roam free, in a portion of Safari’s 75-acre preserve. About a third of the acreage is currently used as habitat for the animals, so the good news is there’s room for expansion.