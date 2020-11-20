Letter to editor: Disappointed in Badger High's decision to hold sports awards

While sports play a very important role in the development of young men and women, I was disappointed to learn that Badger High School decided to hold a sports award ceremony the day after the state set a one-day record for the most COVID-19 cases — more than 7,400 — and after Gov. Evers issued a stay-at-home advisory, and we learned that there are few available ICU beds statewide.

Holding a non-essential indoor event right now — an event that could have easily been postponed until there is less danger from the virus — seems ill advised. A teenager should be not be faced with having to decide whether or not to go to a celebratory event with his or her teammates while knowing that such a decision could endanger him/herself or their family, nor should parents and grandparents have yet another thing to worry about right now.