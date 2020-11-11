 Skip to main content
Lifeguard stand at Riviera Beach blown down during a storm that hit the Lake Geneva area Tuesday afternoon
A lifeguard stand at Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva was blown down during a storm that hit the Walworth County area Tuesday afternoon. The storm produced heavy rains, winds and hail. Another lifeguard stand was a little bit more lucky as it stayed intact. 

Spyro Condos, owner of Speedo's Harborside Cafe, which is located across the street from the beach, said two of his outdoor tables blew up the street because of the storm.

"It got pretty rough by the lake yesterday," Condos said.

