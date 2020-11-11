Lifeguard stand at Riviera Beach blown down during a storm that hit the Lake Geneva area Tuesday afternoon

A lifeguard stand at Riviera Beach in Lake Geneva was blown down during a storm that hit the Walworth County area Tuesday afternoon. The storm produced heavy rains, winds and hail. Another lifeguard stand was a little bit more lucky as it stayed intact.

Spyro Condos, owner of Speedo's Harborside Cafe, which is located across the street from the beach, said two of his outdoor tables blew up the street because of the storm.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It got pretty rough by the lake yesterday," Condos said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.