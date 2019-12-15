Linn church wraps up year-long anniversary celebration

TOWN OF LINN — When Terry Hennesy took over as pastor of Linn Presbyterian Church in 2014, he wanted to use the 175th anniversary of the church this year as a jumping off point for the future.
“You can talk all you want about the history or the past of any particular church,” Hennesy said. “Unless you are focused on the future, you are not going to accomplish much.”
The church started in 1844 with 27 people that was located in a Linn schoolhouse before establishing their own building on Hillside Road near Hebron, Illinois. According to church historian Lauren Asplund, the congregation split, as the people in Hebron went to form their own church down there due to the growth of the town.
“There were 12 or 13 people left, and they were trying to decide what to do,” Asplund said.
In 1922, people who were worshiping in homes in the Town of Linn area asked the congregation if they were interested in moving the church to Zenda. The church was picked up and moved and then moved again, in 1978, to its current location at W3335 Willow Road.
Throughout the past year, the church has held numerous events to help celebrate its anniversary, from rummage sales, community concerts, spaghetti dinners, lunches, and car shows. This has allowed church members to give back to the community they serve and those around them.
“We always do nice things for each other, but we wanted this whole 175th year to be a gift to the community,” church member Julie Morse said. “We wanted to get outside of the things that we do, and encourage people to reach out into those random acts of kindness.”
Pat Oblak, who has been a member of the church with her husband since 1978, says that each month, church members tried to make extra special events that they hold every year as well as holding new ones.
“We made people more aware of their connection to each other in the church, but also in the community,” Oblak said. “We did it to celebrate our history, but to remind people of the responsibility that we have towards one another and the rest of the world.”
One of many examples of the church giving back to others this year was one of their rummage sales. After a family in Walworth lost almost everything due to a flood, Linn Presbyterian Church was able to help the family replace their losses free of charge with clothes and furniture from items donated to the rummage sale.
“They had lost just about everything such as furniture and clothes, and they came during our rummage time,” the pastor said. “We refurbished their house from the merchandise we had.”
This year, the church wanted its congregation members to spend the year recording when they perform acts of kindness outside of the church services. The goal as a church was to exceed 175 total acts of kindness — one for each year in the church’s history.
“We far exceeded the 175, and we are excited about that,” Hennesy said. “We wanted our congregation members to acknowledge that there is a lot that they can do in the world.”
Of the 175 acts by the congregation, acts included arranging for special medical transportation for a nursing home resident who had no way to see a medical specialist in Chicago; saving a snapping turtle from being run over on the road; and donating farm milk to various charities to help those in need.
He said that one of the entertaining things was that some people were reluctant to talk about their acts of kindness. The church used Instagram, for example, as a way to highlight acts of kindness.
“It was hard to get people to talk about it, because people just want to go and do nice things and they do not want to be recognized for it,” Hennesy said. “We finally got them talking about it.”
This year’s celebration has helped the church reconnect to that history. The church filled its sanctuary with 250 people, including former pastors and other important figures.
Former pastor Hal Porter, along with member Walter York’s family, were both instrumental in getting the church to where it is now.
“He (Porter) was influential in getting this church moved from Zenda up here to the hill on land that was given by the York Family,” Hennesy said.
Hennesy says that if the church would not have made the move and been built on the hill, it might not have made it. He says the moved allowed the church to embrace people not only in the Town of Linn, but Lake Geneva as well. The church was able to celebrate the York family’s importance after their family patriarch Walter passed away earlier this year.
“Walter was our link to the past,” Hennesy said. “If it was not for the York family, we probably would not still be here as a church.”
Asplund helped contribute to the year by compiling the church’s history this past year, and was published in September. With the anniversary, he was able to connect with some of those people who helped him put the book together.
“Most of these pastors I did not know, and it was a pleasure for me to meet them, because they had sent me some things for the history booklet,” Asplund said. “I enjoyed meeting these men and talking about what they did, their vision for the church, and how we are fulfilling their vision.”
As of October, Linn Presbyterian Church hired a new music minister in Lisa Lynne Kirkpatrick, who joined the church with her husband.
The church will culminate its 175th year celebration with a community concert led by Kirkpatrick and conductor Steve Hodges called “A Christmas Tapestry.” The concert will take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 21 at Linn Presbyterian Church.
“The church has always had a vibrant music program, as we have a lot of talented musicians,” Morse said. “She is amazing talent of a woman, and we are calling her our exclamation point on our 175th year.”