Linn church wraps up year-long anniversary celebration

“We always do nice things for each other, but we wanted this whole 175th year to be a gift to the community,” church member Julie Morse said. “We wanted to get outside of the things that we do, and encourage people to reach out into those random acts of kindness.”

Pat Oblak, who has been a member of the church with her husband since 1978, says that each month, church members tried to make extra special events that they hold every year as well as holding new ones.

“We made people more aware of their connection to each other in the church, but also in the community,” Oblak said. “We did it to celebrate our history, but to remind people of the responsibility that we have towards one another and the rest of the world.”

One of many examples of the church giving back to others this year was one of their rummage sales. After a family in Walworth lost almost everything due to a flood, Linn Presbyterian Church was able to help the family replace their losses free of charge with clothes and furniture from items donated to the rummage sale.

“They had lost just about everything such as furniture and clothes, and they came during our rummage time,” the pastor said. “We refurbished their house from the merchandise we had.”