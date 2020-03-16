Literacy teacher excels from the courtroom to the classroom

The classrooms are filled with men and women, many immigrants from Spanish-speaking countries, who want to improve their command of the English language. Some have been coming into Kutschma's classroom for years.

They learn more than just words on a chalkboard; they learn how to engage in conversations, how to function in their daily lives, and how to feel confident enough to be active members of the community.

Muneeza Munawar, a Badger student who volunteers as a teacher's aide, said she is impressed by Kutschma's passion for helping students improve their lives by improving their ability to communicate.

"She really loves them," Munawar said, "and she wants them to learn."

Kutschma, who now has three children at home with her husband, has continued her literacy work while also getting back into the legal profession. She has joined a law firm that specializes in immigration law.

She hopes to combine her love of teaching with her commitment to helping Spanish-speaking immigrants. Through the literacy council, she has tutored some students in the U.S. citizenship process.

She plans to reinstate her law license and find a new way to indulge her passion for helping people.