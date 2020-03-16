Literacy teacher excels from the courtroom to the classroom

As a criminal defense lawyer, Brigette Kutschma saw many clients struggle to get their lives under control simply because they lacked basic reading and writing skills.
So, the Lake Geneva attorney volunteered with the Walworth County Literacy Council and soon found herself tutoring people.
Kutschma then launched a jailhouse literacy program, and she started spending two nights a week teaching English language skills to Spanish-speaking students.
For someone who has never had any formal training as a teacher, Kutschma has dedicated much of her life to education.
Now, she is being recognized with an award as Outstanding Teacher of the Year from a national organization that promotes literacy and adult learning.
Kutschma, 43, of the town of Linn, will travel to the East Coast this summer to accept the outstanding teacher award from the Coalition on Adults Basic Education. The New York-based coalition represents more than 50,000 educators nationally, and its awards come with $10,000 cash prizes.
Kutschma says all the credit belongs to her students who have the courage and determination to continue their education and to strive to make themselves more productive citizens.
"These individuals are working hard to better their lives through education," she said, "and in turn, to better their families, our community and society."
Colleagues in the educational community are applauding Kutschma for her achievement and for her commitment to teaching.
Lilly Barrett, executive director of the Walworth County Literacy Council, said this is the first time that anyone associated with the literacy council has won such high recognition as a national award.
"We're all very excited for Brigette, because she's so deserving," Barrett said. "We're very proud of her."
Marie Collins, director of community education at Badger High School, where Kutschma teaches Spanish-speaking students, said Kutschma not only helps people learn a new language, she shows them how to use it.
Kutschma has been known to take her students on field trips to a grocery store or to a theater, working to instill them with the confidence to engage themselves in English-speaking environments.
"She has had great success in connecting her students to the community," Collins said. "She knows the community, and can help her families navigate."
Kutschma's path to becoming an award-winning teacher began on a career tract far away from classrooms and chalkboards.
After studying Spanish and sociology in college, she earned her law degree at Marquette University in 2002 and began work in the public defender's office. She did criminal defense work for the indigent in Walworth County and Rock County.
When she and her husband welcomed their first child in 2007, Kutschma took a break from lawyer work and became a stay-at-home mother. She also volunteered with the literacy council, and eventually became a paid staff member temporarily with the council.
Tutoring involved working with adult students individually at times or in large groups.
She remembers the strong sense of purpose that came over her when she first stepped in front of a classroom full of men and women eager to improve their language skills.
"I felt my heart beating in a slightly different rhythm," she said.
Although the literacy council has some 60 tutors, Barrett said Kutschma's past experience with accused criminals and troubled families gives her a unique perspective on the importance of adult literacy.
"She really saw the human side of people," Barrett said. "She understands that we all have potential."
Seizing upon what she had learned from in the courtroom, Kutschma persuaded Walworth County officials to begin a jailhouse literacy program for those incarcerated at the jail in Elkhorn. The program continues to this day.
Five years ago, Kutschma accepted a position in community education with the Lake Geneva school district. She teaches English as a second language — another type of literacy — two nights a week at Badger High School.
The classrooms are filled with men and women, many immigrants from Spanish-speaking countries, who want to improve their command of the English language. Some have been coming into Kutschma's classroom for years.
They learn more than just words on a chalkboard; they learn how to engage in conversations, how to function in their daily lives, and how to feel confident enough to be active members of the community.
Muneeza Munawar, a Badger student who volunteers as a teacher's aide, said she is impressed by Kutschma's passion for helping students improve their lives by improving their ability to communicate.
"She really loves them," Munawar said, "and she wants them to learn."
Kutschma, who now has three children at home with her husband, has continued her literacy work while also getting back into the legal profession. She has joined a law firm that specializes in immigration law.
She hopes to combine her love of teaching with her commitment to helping Spanish-speaking immigrants. Through the literacy council, she has tutored some students in the U.S. citizenship process.
She plans to reinstate her law license and find a new way to indulge her passion for helping people.
"I think literacy is teaching people to read," she said. "But it is much more encompassing."
She added: "I want to help my students help themselves and, in turn, chase the American dream."