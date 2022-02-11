Local Dems raise concerns about F-Biden merchandise, treatment at county fair; board working on solutions

Members of the Walworth County Democratic Party claim that guests at last year’s county fair spit and yelled profanities toward them. Those members believe the hostility was exacerbated by vendors selling vulgar anti-Joe Biden merchandise.

Going into this year, a year with congressional and gubernatorial elections in November, members of the party are still concerned.

Larry Gaffey, the Walworth County Fair's general manager, said the fair's committees are working on contract vendor language and possibly a new policy pertaining to some of the profane and offensive material like the F-Biden flags and T-shirts.

But he said what is considered offensive is subjective so the committee must be careful making policies. "It may be offensive to some, but not others," Gaffey said.

When situations did escalate, Gaffey said he knows security was called and quickly responded.

Members of the Walworth County Democratic Party spoke at a fair board meeting in December, and are hoping that changes can be implemented by the next fair.

Ellen Holly, chairman of the Walworth County Democratic Party, said at the 2021 fair there was "attempted vandalism, overt threats and repeated attempts at intimidation, vulgarity and profanity" directed at the democratic party's fair booth.

"This was not a safe environment for our volunteers and thousands of visitors," she said.

Hearing that the fair's board is discussing new ideas for next year, she was optimistic that there can be some solutions in place for the 2022 fair to help alleviate the vitriol. She said she looks forward to hearing how the board plans to address the behavior.

Holly said she believes these behaviors were fueled by certain vendors' merchandise, which featured profanity in the form of "F-Biden" products. One car even bore the message on a banner in the demolition derby, Holly said.

This vitriolic messaging enabled a hostile environment around the Walworth County Democratic Party's booth at the fair, Holly said. She said several fair attendees wearing "F-Biden" merchandise approached democratic party workers with pointed aggression.

"We were told we were going to hell," Holly said. "We had several people get right in our faces in a posturing position."

Holly said she was particularly concerned for the booth's volunteers, many of whom are older adults age 60 and up. These volunteers were not prepared to deescalate threatening situations, Holly said — "nor should they need to be."

Having spent three decades working in education, Holly, a retired teacher, said the disrespectful behaviors from younger fair attendees were particularly troubling.

"The disrespect, the in-your-face, the spitting...I've never had a kid engage with me that way," Holly said.

Over the course of the county fair, many visitors of the democrats' booth showed interest and respect, Holly said.

"But the vitriol ... was just very damaging," she said.

Holly said it is important to address this vitriol in politics, especially as election season approaches. She worries that healthy, civil political discourse in Walworth County is at risk.

Holly said she and several other volunteers submitted comment sheets alerting the fair board to the harmful effects of the "F-Biden" merchandise circulating the fairgrounds.

Charlene Staples, vice chair of the county democrats, said, "I just can't believe that the agricultural society would allow obscenities to be sold on the grounds ... Walworth County is better than that."

There are more appropriate ways for critics of the Biden administration to express their political views, Staples and Holly said — "and there certainly are lots of other ways to make money than selling those shirts," Holly added.

"There should be some accountability," Staples said. "Republican or democrat, we all deserve respect."

Gaffey said the board is taking concerns seriously. "The board is working on it."

He said in the past he has asked visitors to change clothing if they were wearing items with offensive language.

Gaffey said one solution to issues would be to not allow any political parties to have booths at the fair.

“But then how far do you go? Eliminate religious organizations? … We try our hardest to not take sides. We also realize we’ll never please everyone.”

