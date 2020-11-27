Local pilot flies passengers on missions that are out of this world with NASA

Barry said, as part of the training— which takes about four weeks to complete— pilots attend classroom instruction, practice in a simulator and fly with an instructor.

He said most NASA pilots have previous flying experience with the military or a commercial airline.

“That’s the norm rather than the exception,” Barry said. “People come here with thousands and thousands of hours with flying dozens of planes under their belts.”

Barry said he has not had an opportunity to fly with Cottle on a mission, but he has worked with him on a flight simulator.

“He has a wealth of experience as do all of our pilots,” Barry said. “I look forward to returning to normalcy, like we all do, and getting to know him better as an individual and fly with him.”

Cottle said he became interested in working as a pilot during his childhood when his father worked as an aerial space engineer for NASA’s Mercury and Gemini projects.

“So this has been my whole life,” Cottle said. “This is like a 50-year realization of a dream for me.”

Raquel Cottle said she and her husband met while she worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines.