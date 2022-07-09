Malini Bikini Authentic Shave Ice now open in Lake Geneva's American Legion canteen building

A new business is offering some cold Hawaiian-style treats near the lakefront area this summer.

Grace Narayanan, 19 of Lake Geneva, opened Malini Bikini Authentic Shave Ice in late May in the Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24 canteen building, 112 Wrigley Drive, located near Library Park and Geneva Lake.

Malini Bikini offers different flavors of Hawaiian-style shaved ice including “Pina Colada,” “Blue Hawaii,” “Tiger’s Blood” and the signature “Malini Bikini.” Various toppings are available including “sno-caps,” coconut flakes, gummy slices, fresh fruit, chocolate and ice cream.

“Ice cream we can put in the bottom for a little bit of creaminess and the ‘sno-cap’ topping is the drizzle that goes on top,” Narayanan said. “That’s what makes it authentic to Hawaii.”

Narayanan said, even though she has never been to Hawaii, she decided to start the business to offer a cool, non-dairy treat to people visiting the beach or taking a stroll along the lakefront area.

She said she first sampled Hawaiian-style shaved ice while on vacation a few years ago and thought it would be an enjoyable option to offer in Lake Geneva.

“Myself and my younger sister are lactose intolerant and we live in Wisconsin, which prides itself on dairy, so finding options are pretty hard to come by,” Narayanan said. “We were on vacation a couple of years ago and tried authentic Hawaiian shaved ice for the first time. We absolutely loved it, and I thought it would be a unique business to bring to Downtown Lake Geneva.”

Narayanan said she began working with the Lake Geneva American Legion Post in January about using the canteen building for the Malini Bikini business. She said she started the business herself but has hired a couple of employees to help her during the summer.

“In January, I started writing a business plan to the American Legion and here we are,” she said.

The business has received a positive response from customers who are looking for a summertime treat.

“People love it. People have come who have had snow cones before and just get the traditional flavors,” Narayanan said. “We have people who have been to Hawaii and have come looking for Hawaiian shaved ice and are really excited to have it and love it. It takes them right back to Hawaii.”

Narayanan said the lakefront area is the ideal location for the Hawaiian shaved ice business.

“It’s been a lot of fun. We’re right by the lake, which is awesome,” Narayanan said. “On the hot days, it brings a lot of people out looking for a cool treat. I have loved it so far.”

Narayanan is currently taking online courses from Southern New Hampshire University to obtain a business degree.

“The online platform allows me to have a lot of freedom,” Narayanan said. “So I was able to have the time and resources to start this business.”

She admits operating a business and attending online college courses has kept her busy during the past few months.

“It’s stressful but a new learning opportunity,” Narayanan said. “I’m very excited about this.”

This is the first business Narayanan has operated, but her parents have owned a construction business and a farming business.

“My parents have owned several businesses,” Narayanan said. “I have them as a resource.”

Malini Bikini is open from 1 to 8 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Narayanan said she plans to keep the business open daily through Sept. 5 and on the weekends through the end of September, weather permitting.

For more information about Malini Bikini visit www.malini bikini.com.