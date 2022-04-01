Man dies in explosion on Lauderdale Lake while installing pier

On Friday April 1 at approximately 12:33 PM the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a boat explosion on Lauderdale Lake in the Town of LaGrange, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders were immediately dispatched to the area and deputies located a pontoon type barge on the shoreline off of Stewart Drive with significant damage. Three male victims were located and medical first aid was administered by both deputies and fire/rescue personnel. One male victim was transported to a local trauma center with severe injuries, another male was treated and released and the third male was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Walworth County Hazardous Materials Unit assisted with fuel spillage.

The three males worked for a local pier service and were in the process of installing a pier when the explosion occurred. The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Assisting agencies include the Lauderdale LaGrange Fire and Rescue Department, Elkhorn Area Fire Department EMS Division, Walworth County Hazardous Materials Unit, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time. More information may be released as the investigation continues.

