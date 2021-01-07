Meet Lake Geneva Police Department's newest officer

A new police officer is helping to patrol the streets of Lake Geneva.

Antonio Gonzalez of Silver Lake was sworn in as a new officer for the Lake Geneva Police Department Oct. 15, and began his new job Dec. 21.

The City of Lake Geneva Police Department has 25 full-time and five part-time officers, according to Police Lt. Ed Gritzner. Gonzalez was one of three new officers hired in 2020 to replace three who left. One officer left for another career and two others left for another department. There were no retirements.

Gonzalez said, during his first day on the job, he felt both nervous and excited to begin his new position and is looking forward to being a member of the Lake Geneva Police Department.

“I think it’s a perfect mix of a smaller department with a big atmosphere,” Gonzalez said. “I know every day is going to be different, and I’m looking forward to that.”

During his first few weeks on the job Gonzalez will be training with Officer Kaitlin Tietz, learning how to use the department’s technology and learning proper handcuffing techniques and different arrest procedures.