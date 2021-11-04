Memorial service Saturday to honor devoted Williams Bay employee Bob Carlson

Williams Bay lost an irreplaceable community member and retired village employee this fall.
A memorial for the late Bob Carlson has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Edgewater Park.
Carlson of Williams Bay passed away Aug. 29 at age 61, survived by his wife Joan, daughters Ashley and Brittany Carlson, and three step children Jennifer Mehmke, Michael Moore and John Moore.
Carlson served as village administrator and treasurer for over three decades before retiring in 2016. But the story of Carlson and Williams Bay begins long before his professional career, back in his high school and college days when he worked at the beach.
For Carlson, the village was a lifelong love.
“There’s probably very few people that had such a special relationship with the Williams Bay community,” Village Trustee Don Parker said. “He always thought of Williams Bay first.”
Parker worked alongside Carlson for over a dozen years at village hall. Carlson joined the team when the staff was much smaller, Parker said, so he had a uniquely comprehensive knowledge of the village’s systems.
Carlson shared this knowledge generously with his fellow staff throughout the years.
“I learned most of what I know about how a small village government runs from Bob,” Parker said.
Along with Parker, Trustee Jim D’Alessandro is among those who count themselves lucky to have crossed paths with Carlson. But perhaps it is more accurate to describe D’Alessandro and Carlson’s paths as intertwining, one always finding the other.
D’Alessandro and Carlson started as high school friends, Carlson just two years older. Both men attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and ultimately decided to water their roots where they laid, returning to Williams Bay to serve the village.
“We’re lifers,” D’Alessandro said.
Like Parker, D’Alessandro found Carlson to be a source of thoughtful guidance. D’Alessandro said his old friend always pushed him to approach village decisions with a critical lens.
He remembers leaving Carlson’s office after talking through village issues, Carlson often sending him off with the same parting words: “Put some thought into it.”
Carlson was as compassionate as he was a critical thinker, D’Alessandro said. Carlson made many lifelong friends with summer residents throughout the years, and these genuine connections strengthened his service as village administrator.
“He could always pick up the phone and talk to anyone, which is really important in a small village,” D’Alessandro said.
D’Alessandro said Carlson’s connections were fair and far-reaching, in a community abundant with second-home residents.
“He would tell me, ‘it doesn’t matter if they lived there a week or 50 years,’” D’Alessandro said. “’You treat everybody the same.’”
Carlson’s warmth reached everyone in his orbit. He was always eager to meet the friends and family of his coworkers, D’Alessandro said.
D’Alessandro recalled bringing his son to village hall, Carlson always happy to talk baseball and spend some time with the little one.
“I could leave my son in the office with him for 30, 40 minutes,” D’Alessandro said. “My son would come out of there happy as could be, just listening to Bob talk.”
Beyond the Nov. 6 memorial at Edgewater Park, village staff are hoping to honor Carlson with a lasting tribute.
If one faces the water from the boat launch, to the right is Edgewater Park. To the left is a little park, unnamed, at the end of the beach. As chair of the parks and lakefront committee, D’Alessandro is recommending that those grounds bear a new name: “Carlson’s Park.”
“He spent a lot of his younger days working for the village at the lakefront there,” D’Alessandro said.