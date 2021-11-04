Memorial service Saturday to honor devoted Williams Bay employee Bob Carlson

D’Alessandro said Carlson’s connections were fair and far-reaching, in a community abundant with second-home residents.

“He would tell me, ‘it doesn’t matter if they lived there a week or 50 years,’” D’Alessandro said. “’You treat everybody the same.’”

Carlson’s warmth reached everyone in his orbit. He was always eager to meet the friends and family of his coworkers, D’Alessandro said.

D’Alessandro recalled bringing his son to village hall, Carlson always happy to talk baseball and spend some time with the little one.

“I could leave my son in the office with him for 30, 40 minutes,” D’Alessandro said. “My son would come out of there happy as could be, just listening to Bob talk.”

Beyond the Nov. 6 memorial at Edgewater Park, village staff are hoping to honor Carlson with a lasting tribute.

If one faces the water from the boat launch, to the right is Edgewater Park. To the left is a little park, unnamed, at the end of the beach. As chair of the parks and lakefront committee, D’Alessandro is recommending that those grounds bear a new name: “Carlson’s Park.”