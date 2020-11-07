Memories remain plentiful, 25 years after military academy's closure

The academy’s vast list of alumni included many celebrated figures, including movie legend Spencer Tracy and Curtis Roosevelt, a grandson of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt was known to visit the campus.

Many alumni still live in the Lake Geneva area today, and think fondly of their time at the academy.

Graduate Jeff Glass, the third-generation owner of Glass Insurance Center in Lake Geneva, said while he was not thrilled to be attending the academy at first, he looks back fondly now on his time in the school.

Glass said he was not expecting to attend the academy originally, but was actually tricked into going the summer before entering seventh grade. He said he had gone with his father and older brother to the academy to meet then-quartermaster Jack Frost and have his brother fitted for a uniform. While his brother was being fitted, Glass said he poked fun at him for having to attend the school, which caught the attention of his father. His father asked Frost what grades the academy accepted, and was told students could enroll as soon as seventh grade.

“My dad looked at me, then looked back at Jack Frost and said, ‘Set him up, too,’” Glass said. “I sort of talked my way into going there.”