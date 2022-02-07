 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mercyhealth association accepting scholarship applications

The Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers is accepting scholarship applications through April 15.

Scholarships will be awarded to candidates pursuing careers in health care.

High school seniors or adults living in Rock, Walworth or McHenry counties are eligible to apply. Adults must be enrolled in college to be considered.

Scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate's academic standing, extracurricular activities, volunteer efforts and financial need.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. April 15 and are available by mercyhealthsystem.org/scholarships.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

After two years, Australia reopens its borders