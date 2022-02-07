Mercyhealth association accepting scholarship applications

The Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers is accepting scholarship applications through April 15.

Scholarships will be awarded to candidates pursuing careers in health care.

High school seniors or adults living in Rock, Walworth or McHenry counties are eligible to apply. Adults must be enrolled in college to be considered.

Scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate's academic standing, extracurricular activities, volunteer efforts and financial need.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. April 15 and are available by mercyhealthsystem.org/scholarships.