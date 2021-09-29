Milky Way discovery has roots in Yerkes research

"Texas had the money, but they didn't have the astronomers," Benjamin said. "The University of Chicago had the astronomers."

When he moved to Wisconsin years later as a postdoc, Benjamin found a piece of McDonald Observatory here in the Badger state. During a day spent exploring Yerkes, he found the old architectural diagrams for the observatory he had come to know so well in Texas.

The drawings for McDonald Observatory were sitting in a drawer at Yerkes — leftovers from the University of Chicago's development of the newer observatory generations ago.

"Right away, I just fell in love with that institution," Benjamin said. "The history was so interesting, and so tied to what I had come to love as a graduate student."

With the new Sagittarius arm findings, Benjamin has aligned himself with a local legacy of astronomers. The spiral structure of the Milky Way was a Wisconsin discovery, he said, and he is honored to continue the work.

Benjamin said he plans to conduct follow-up research with the help of some of his students. The project's premise is simple enough — "We're just trying to make a map," he said.