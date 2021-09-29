Milky Way discovery has roots in Yerkes research

A recent Milky Way discovery has roots in research done at Yerkes Observatory over half a century ago.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Professor Bob Benjamin was among the astrophysicists who found the "break" in one of the Milky Way's spiral arms, or a region where the arm juts out at an abnormal angle.
The team published its findings in the international peer-reviewed journal Astronomy & Astrophysics' July 2021 edition.
"The newly discovered feature offers insight into the large-scale structure of our galaxy, which is difficult to study from Earth's position inside it," the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in an Aug. 17 release announcing the breakthrough.
The discovery builds on the model first presented by Bill Morgan, an astronomer who worked at Yerkes Observatory in the early 20th century. Morgan presented the first evidence of the Milky Way's spiral structure in 1951.
The Milky Way creates stars in a pattern, Benjamin explained. In a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way, star creation occurs in an outwards, pinwheel-like formation extending from the central bulge. These long regions of stars, gas and dust are known as spiral arms.
The number and nature of the Milky Way's spiral arms is difficult to determine from Earth's location within the galaxy — NASA compared it to standing in the middle of Times Square and trying to draw a map of the island of Manhattan.
But Morgan sketched a helpful blueprint, Benjamin said. The Yerkes astronomer outlined three bands of spiral arms: the Orion arm, Perseus arm and Sagittarius arm. Within the Sagittarius arm is where Benjamin and his fellow researchers found the "break" — a feature unaccounted for by Morgan's longstanding model.
Combined data from the European Space Agency (ESA) Gaia spacecraft and NASA's recently retired Spitzer Space Telescope allowed Benjamin's team to examine the Sagittarius arm with unprecedented precision. And while these modern findings contradict Morgan's map, Benjamin doubts the Yerkes veteran would be surprised.
"He actually probably got something like that," Benjamin said. "But he just wasn't confident about his distances."
For Benjamin, the discovery's connection to Yerkes held a particular thrill. His interest in the historic observatory dates back to his time as a graduate student at the University of Texas at Austin, he said. He spent those days working at McDonald Observatory, constructed in the 1930s by the University of Chicago.
Having managed Yerkes for several decades, the University of Chicago extended its operations to McDonald Observatory in 1939. There, Benjamin did his PhD research in astronomy before starting as a Whitewater professor in 2003.
"Texas had the money, but they didn't have the astronomers," Benjamin said. "The University of Chicago had the astronomers."
When he moved to Wisconsin years later as a postdoc, Benjamin found a piece of McDonald Observatory here in the Badger state. During a day spent exploring Yerkes, he found the old architectural diagrams for the observatory he had come to know so well in Texas.
The drawings for McDonald Observatory were sitting in a drawer at Yerkes — leftovers from the University of Chicago's development of the newer observatory generations ago.
"Right away, I just fell in love with that institution," Benjamin said. "The history was so interesting, and so tied to what I had come to love as a graduate student."
With the new Sagittarius arm findings, Benjamin has aligned himself with a local legacy of astronomers. The spiral structure of the Milky Way was a Wisconsin discovery, he said, and he is honored to continue the work.
Benjamin said he plans to conduct follow-up research with the help of some of his students. The project's premise is simple enough — "We're just trying to make a map," he said.
Despite its straightforward goal, mapping the galaxy has a been a messy project, Benjamin said. It's hard to discern the reliable contributions from the careless ones.
But here is the beauty of astronomical research, Benjamin said — it builds from each generation to the next, as scholars challenge and refine the work that came before them so that humans might one day understand their galaxy from the outside-in.
"There is just something so exciting about searching for truth," he said.