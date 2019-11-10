Ministry finds downtown spot for nonprofit coffee shop

About $320,000 has been raised already. Fell said he is pleased with the support the organization has received, and he hopes to raise the rest of the funds by next March.

“Just the fact that we’ve been able to raise this much shows that the community is behind us,” Fell said.

Barber said most of the donations have come from local organizations, civic groups and businesses. Several donors have indicated that they feel a program such as Inspired Coffee is needed in the community.

“We’ve been blown away by the response from the community,” he said.

Inspiration Ministries signed a lease for the Main Street storefront in September.

Barber would not disclose how much money the nonprofit group is paying in rent. He said the property owner is offering a discount for the first two years, with the rent to increase during the third year.

After five years, the ministry has the option to lease the building for another five years.

“We’ve negotiated a rate that works for us and works for them,” Barber said.

Inspiration Ministries plans to rely on revenue from the coffee shop to help pay rent for the downtown storefront.