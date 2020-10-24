Motorcyclist killed in Highway 89 crash

Richmond — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead on Friday night after a crash along Highway 89, north of Church Road, between Whitewater and Darien.
At approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday the Whitewater Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a motorcyclist down. First arriving crews found Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies on scene with a motorcycle and rider lying in the west side ditch along Highway 89, North of Church Road, according to a Facebook post from Whitewater Fire Department.
Crews attempted life saving measures along with Jefferson 799 and Walworth MD-1. Unfortunately the rider was pronounced dead at the scene, the Facebook post from the department stated.
The accident remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department.
