Museum plans exhibit to honor Dungeons & Dragons creator

Loomer said possible features could include early versions of the game, newer variations, merchandise associated with the game, and artwork that started in instruction manuals and has since found its own audience.

“It wasn’t just the game — it was everything,” she said. “It’s really exciting to see a concept come together.”

Museum officials are working with Gygax’s family and with area collectors to fill the exhibit. They are still seeking suggestions or donations from Dungeons & Dragons fans.

Some fans have volunteered at the museum to help with remodeling work on the exhibit space.

The exhibit is planned as a permanent addition to the museum, with possibly new artifacts being added later.

“There’s a fluidity to it that we think is exciting,” Schwinn said.

Officials hope to open the exhibit by March to coincide with “Gary Con,” a convention that brings about 3,000 fans to the Grand Geneva Resort each year to celebrate all things Gygax.

The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission has donated $10,000 to help with the exhibit development.