Museum plans exhibit to honor Dungeons & Dragons creator

The world knows his game. Soon, the world will know his story.
The Geneva Lake Museum in Lake Geneva has announced plans for a new exhibit honoring Gary Gygax, the Lake Geneva-based creator of the Dungeons & Dragons fantasy board game.
First published in 1974 and still enjoyed by millions worldwide, Dungeons & Dragons is regarded as groundbreaking in the advent of role-playing tabletop games.
Along with partner Dave Arneson, Gygax invented the game at his home in Lake Geneva. Until his death in 2008 at age 69, Gygax enjoyed almost cult-figure status among Dungeons & Dragons fans.
He once appeared in animated form on the TV show, “The Simpsons.”
Geneva Lake Museum officials say Gygax has never really gotten a deserving tribute in his hometown, so they believe a museum exhibit of this type is long overdue.
The exhibit is scheduled to open by March in the downtown Lake Geneva museum.
Organizers say they hope the exhibit — with support from Gygax family members and fans — will include artifacts illustrating the game’s creation, its popularity, and its place in local history.
“It’s the idea of bringing the originality of the man and the game and the city of Lake Geneva together,” said Ed Schwinn, president of the museum’s board of directors.
Work has started on transforming an L-shaped space that will provide about 500 square feet for the exhibit, to be named, “A Legacy of Imagination: Gary Gygax & the Creation of a Culture.”
It is a departure for a local history museum whose collection previously has focused on periods generally no more recent than World War II.
Officials, however, said they are frequently asked by museum visitors why the Lake Geneva community does not have any sort of meaningful exhibition honoring the Dungeons & Dragons inventor.
“It’s something that people have wanted to see,” said Janet Ewing, the museum’s executive director. “It’s just more modern history.”
The wheels were set in motion earlier this year when Ewing hired Elizabeth Loomer as the museum’s new assistant to the director. Loomer was familiar with Dungeons & Dragons — her brother is a hardcore fan — and she has since become a regular player, too.
A short time after joining the museum staff, Loomer heard a public presentation by Ernie Gygax, one of Gary Gygax’s children, who still lives in the Lake Geneva region. After listening to Gygax’s son talk about his father and the origins of Dungeons & Dragons, Loomer realized the potential for an exhibit at the museum.
She is now co-chairman of the exhibit committee.
Loomer said possible features could include early versions of the game, newer variations, merchandise associated with the game, and artwork that started in instruction manuals and has since found its own audience.
“It wasn’t just the game — it was everything,” she said. “It’s really exciting to see a concept come together.”
Museum officials are working with Gygax’s family and with area collectors to fill the exhibit. They are still seeking suggestions or donations from Dungeons & Dragons fans.
Some fans have volunteered at the museum to help with remodeling work on the exhibit space.
The exhibit is planned as a permanent addition to the museum, with possibly new artifacts being added later.
“There’s a fluidity to it that we think is exciting,” Schwinn said.
Officials hope to open the exhibit by March to coincide with “Gary Con,” a convention that brings about 3,000 fans to the Grand Geneva Resort each year to celebrate all things Gygax.
The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission has donated $10,000 to help with the exhibit development.
Ewing said she anticipates that the museum will become a popular attraction for convention goers, as well as other visitors to Lake Geneva. Within days after plans were announced, Ewing said, thousands of people had viewed the announcement online.
“That tells me it’s spreading like wildfire,” she said. “It’s going to be something very positive for the whole city.”