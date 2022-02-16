Nature preserve to be renamed in honor of advocate who recently passed away

A local nature preserve along Highway H is set to be renamed in honor of an advocate who helped maintain the nature area for many years.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Feb. 14, to rename the Four Seasons Nature Preserve to the Mary Koutsky Four Seasons Nature Preserve.

The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously recommended the name change, Feb. 1. Members of the Park Board of Commissioners first recommended renaming the nature preserve in honor of Koutsky June 15, 2021, before she died.

Koutsky formerly of Lake Geneva died Jan. 13 at the age of 80.

Koutsky and her husband, James L. Koutsky, helped establish the Four Seasons Nature Preserve Restoration and the Warbler Walkway, also known as the Duck Lake Nature Trail.

She and her husband helped maintain the nature preserve areas for more than 20 years.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said Koutsky helped to remove invasive species from the Four Seasons Nature Preserve and would lead groups of high school students to clean out areas of the preserve.

Koutsky also helped establish the Prairie Dogs Project to help educate at-risk-youths about nature.

“She was an excellent role model,” Fesenmaier said. “Unfortunately, Mary passed away a couple of weeks ago, but I’m sure she knows this will be done in her name.”

Fesenmaier proposed that the city purchase a new sign for the nature preserve to reflect its new name. The finance committee is set to discuss purchasing the new sign during an upcoming meeting.

Fesenmaier said she hopes to have the new sign purchased and installed before summer.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower proposed installing the sign closer to the roadway so more people are able to see it. She said the current sign is difficult to see because it is further back from the road.

“So when people enter the park they know where it is,” Flower said. “It’s kind of hard to see that sign where it is today. So if that could be incorporated in that agenda item (for the new sign) so it doesn’t get lost, that would be great.”

Koutsky lived in Lake Geneva her entire life and had a love for nature, animals and plants, according to her obituary. She graduated from Badger High School and studied biology, computer science and education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and worked as a biology teacher.

The Four Seasons Nature Preserve, N1889 County Highway H in Lake Geneva, features prairie restoration area, hiking trails, dog exercise area and picnic areas. The nature preserve includes a variety of plants and animals.

Members of the Lake Geneva Avian Committee and students from St. Francis de Sales established a storybook trail at the nature preserve in 2021.

The storybook trail includes a story path, information about plants and animals and nature-related activities.

