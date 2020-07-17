Neighbors rally around Linn civic activist hurt in accident

TOWN OF LINN — Mark Voltz has never turned down an opportunity to help his community.
So, after he suffered a brain injury that left him severely incapacitated, Town of Linn residents knew it was time for them to return the favor.
“I felt it was our turn to give back,” said Nean Frederick, a family friend who started the idea of a fundraiser.
A pig roast benefit and fundraiser to help the Voltz family is planned July 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn at the outdoor 4H pavilion. Proceeds will help cover the costs of Voltz’s medical bills.
In order to comply with social distancing public health guidelines during the coronavirus, the food will be packaged for carry-out. Anyone who wishes to stay, however, can set up lawn chairs outside.
Food will be served for free will donations, and attendees will also be able to bid on silent auction items.
Voltz fell and hit his head while working last December, resulting in a brain injury that paralyzed the left side of his body. After having emergency brain surgery and spending time in three different hospitals, he is now recovering at home and beginning to make progress.
His son, Parker Voltz, said his father is beginning to regain more use of the left side of his body.
“But it’s been very slow,” his son said.
As Voltz slowly recovers, the Linn community, especially those who are on the fundraiser committee, have banded together to offer support.
“That’s what you call small town U.S.A.,” said Becky Merwin, a committee member who estimates that she has known Mark Voltz for 52 years.
“We are all working together to help someone who’s done so much for our community,” she said.
Merwin said Voltz has always been extremely generous with his time, and has been involved with the community.
Frederick echoed those sentiments.
“I can’t tell you what they haven’t done for the community,” she said.
Frederick explained that whenever there is an event being held in Linn, Voltz and his family have almost always been there, volunteering their time.
Parker Voltz recalled that his father has volunteered at everything, from a pork chop booth at the Walworth County Fair to pig roasts and fish fries that took place throughout the area.
Frederick said she remembers Voltz helping out a local family whose property had been affected by a tornado a few years ago.
For Nancy Vanderstappen, another family friend and committee member, Voltz’s kindness is even more personal.
Vanderstappen’s daughter has special needs, and she said that Voltz always takes time to volunteer at events in the community that support children with special needs.
Now, Vanderstappen said, she visits Voltz every Thursday, and often brings her daughter with her, because of the bond the little girl shares with Voltz.
“She brings out the best in him,” she said.
Vanderstappen’s weekly visits have also given her an intimate look at Voltz’s progress.
While it has been a slow and long journey, Vanderstappen said she knew things were taking a turn for the better when she saw a key aspect of Voltz’s personality return.
“When he started having his sense of humor back, we realized there is definitely hope,” she said.
