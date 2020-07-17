Neighbors rally around Linn civic activist hurt in accident

TOWN OF LINN — Mark Voltz has never turned down an opportunity to help his community.

So, after he suffered a brain injury that left him severely incapacitated, Town of Linn residents knew it was time for them to return the favor.

“I felt it was our turn to give back,” said Nean Frederick, a family friend who started the idea of a fundraiser.

A pig roast benefit and fundraiser to help the Voltz family is planned July 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn at the outdoor 4H pavilion. Proceeds will help cover the costs of Voltz’s medical bills.

In order to comply with social distancing public health guidelines during the coronavirus, the food will be packaged for carry-out. Anyone who wishes to stay, however, can set up lawn chairs outside.

Food will be served for free will donations, and attendees will also be able to bid on silent auction items.

Voltz fell and hit his head while working last December, resulting in a brain injury that paralyzed the left side of his body. After having emergency brain surgery and spending time in three different hospitals, he is now recovering at home and beginning to make progress.