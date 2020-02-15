New coffee shop opening soon in downtown Lake Geneva

The employees at the coffee shop either will serve as baristas, cashiers or greeters. Barber said the employees will be assigned to their positions based on their skills and abilities.

The employees will work at the coffee shop for at least a year, then Inspiration Ministries representatives will work with other local agencies and businesses to help them find other employment opportunities.

“The goal is for this to be a launching pad for people not a landing pad for them forever,” Barber said.

Merik Fell, director of development for Inspiration Ministries, said some employees may remain at the coffee shop if they are unable to find other types of employment.

“We know there will be some people that will stick it out at Inspired,” Fell said, “but the goal is work with them through the process and plug them into another job within the community.”

Inspiration Ministries also is in the process of completing its fundraising campaign to help pay for the coffee shop’s start-up costs, equipment, furnishings and building renovations.