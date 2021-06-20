New hair salon opens in Walworth Square

Connelly said Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce helps promote its member businesses and hosts events to give member business owners an opportunity to interact with one another.

“All chambers of commerce like to support their members,” Connelly said. “We like to introduce them to other members to see if they can help each other. We like to help them grow and succeed.”

Hirtz said the business has received a positive response from the community, as many residents have been anticipating the salon’s opening during the past several weeks.

“We’ve been getting a lot of traffic and a lot of phone calls,” Hirtz said. “People are very excited. It’s been really positive.”

The Hair Society also offers gluten-free and vegan beauty care products, which Hirtz said are becoming more popular in the beauty care industry.

“It seems to be coming more popular just with so many people having a gluten allergy,” Hirtz said.

The salon currently has four hair stylists, a massage therapist and a nail technician.

Hirtz said she plans to hire two more hair stylists in the future. She said all the stylists have at least 10 years of experience in the beauty care industry.