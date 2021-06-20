New hair salon opens in Walworth Square

A new business in the Village of Walworth is offering a variety of beauty care services to help people give themselves a new look.
The Hair Society, 107B N. Park Ave., opened for business June 11 in the Village Square Shopping Center.
Representatives from the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 11 to honor the opening of the new business.
The Hair Society offers haircare, nailcare, make-up, waxing and massage services.
Owner Desiree Hirtz, who has worked in the beauty care industry for about 20 years, said this is the first salon she has even operated and is excited about her new business venture.
“I worked on my own for most of the 20 years,” Hirtz said. “When I moved up to Wisconsin from Chicago, I went to work for a local salon. About four years later, here we are. I was just ready.”
Becke Connelly, executive director for the Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce, said she is excited about The Hair Society joining the chamber and opening for business in the Village of Walworth.
Connelly said the Village Square Shopping Center is an ideal location for the hair salon.
“We are always thrilled when a new business selects one of our communities to set up shop,” Connelly said. “The Village Square Shopping Center is booming right now. It seems like a good fit.”
Connelly said Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce helps promote its member businesses and hosts events to give member business owners an opportunity to interact with one another.
“All chambers of commerce like to support their members,” Connelly said. “We like to introduce them to other members to see if they can help each other. We like to help them grow and succeed.”
Hirtz said the business has received a positive response from the community, as many residents have been anticipating the salon’s opening during the past several weeks.
“We’ve been getting a lot of traffic and a lot of phone calls,” Hirtz said. “People are very excited. It’s been really positive.”
The Hair Society also offers gluten-free and vegan beauty care products, which Hirtz said are becoming more popular in the beauty care industry.
“It seems to be coming more popular just with so many people having a gluten allergy,” Hirtz said.
The salon currently has four hair stylists, a massage therapist and a nail technician.
Hirtz said she plans to hire two more hair stylists in the future. She said all the stylists have at least 10 years of experience in the beauty care industry.
“I have a lot of great help from the girls,” Hirtz said. “We’re a good team.”
Hirtz took over the Village Square Shopping center location about a month ago. She said during the past few weeks she has been busy renovating the building’s floor and ceiling, as well as ordering products, to prepare for the salon’s opening.
“Basically, we have been renovating it from the ground up,” Hirtz said. “We’ve been working hard.”
Jennifer Lentz, business partner and manager, said she is excited about the salon’s opening now that the renovation work has been completed.
“I’m so excited,” Lentz said. “We put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this.”
Hirtz previously operated a clothing store business in the Chicagoland area.
She also offers freelance make-up, hair and wardrobe styling for clients appearing in print advertisements and fashion shows.
“With that, I do work for national and international print ads,” Hirtz said. “I’ve worked during New York Fashion Week. It’s everywhere. It’s wherever I get put on a job.”
Hirtz said she has been interested in the beauty care industry since her childhood.
“At 6 years old, I picked up my first ‘Vogue’ and I fell in love with the whole fashion and beauty aspect of the magazine,” she said.
Hirtz received her haircare training from Tricoci University of Beauty Culture from Glendale Heights, Illinois, and her beauty care training from Make Up First School of Makeup Artistry in Chicago.
While attending Make Up First, Hirtz worked as an intern make-up artist with one of her instructors for the “Sports Team Action” television show.
“She then introduced me to the world I was in for so long,” Hirtz said of her instructor.
The Hair Society is available by both walk-in and scheduled appointments. For more information, call 262-394-5254.