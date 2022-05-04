New middle school math, elementary science and social studies curriculums approved at Williams Bay

Building on last month’s approval of a new Grades K-5 elementary mathematics curriculum at the elementary level, the Williams Bay School Board on April 25 approved implementation of a new Grades 6-8 middle school mathematics curriculum.

The $22,993 five-year contract with Boston-based Houghton Mifflin Harcourt includes print and digital mathematics instruction curriculum and individual and small group differentiated instruction resources for Into Math 2020 and an accelerated seventh grade Into Math curriculum, all aligned to Wisconsin DPI standards.

At Grades 6-8, the district is currently using Illustrative Math (IM) 6-8 from Oro Valley, Ariz.-based Illustrative Math. The contract has been renewed on an annual basis.

“We’re extending that same program (Into Math) into the sixth, seventh and eighth grade to make that continouos and ensure the continuity of the math curriclum,” said Williams Bay School District administrator Dr. William White.

Williams Bay Middle School/High School principal Brent Mansky said the continuity of math instruction from one building to the next will be helpful for teachers.

“The ability to streamline this to become a K-8 program helps tremendously with regards to staff orientation and training and streamlining the vertical alignment,” Mansky noted. “The new sixth and seventh grade math teacher will be able to work alongside the elementary math teachers in the training and the alignment.

With the new curriculum, high school algebra and pre-algebra, currently available to eighth-graders, will also now be available to seventh-graders on a accelerated basis.

“We’re also going to accelerate math,” Mansky said. “There’s are going to be more acclerated opportunities for our sub-grade students to get on that track for taking algebra ... Overall, the long-term benefit to our kids is to meet them where they’re at.”

In other curriculum news, the board approved entering into $17,898 three-year contract with Orem, Utah-based StudiesWeekly for the purchase of new science and social studies curriculums for Williams Bay Elementary School, all aligned to Wisconsin DPI instructional standards.

“Our teachers are really excited about what this provides and offers them, “said elementary principal Dr. Ali Bond. “It’s really just a wonderful resource for out teachers to use that will greatly benefit our students in their understanding in both those content areas.”

Bond said pilots and demonstrations have received positive reviews.

“Our fourth grade teachers are already using StudiesWeekly for the Wisconsin unit in fourth grade, and our third grade this year was using it for both social studies and science,” Bond said. “I had the opportunity to have my own demonstration with the StudiesWeekly representative and I was just blown away by the amount of material students have access to ... It melds really nicely with all the curriculum that we’re currently using and it really enhances things that we’re already doing.”

Bond said teachers will have a six-hour training on the new StudiesWeekly social studies and science curriculums in August and, if needed, follow-up training on the new elementary curriculums later in October.

Bailey rememberedWilliams Bay School District administrators and board members paid tribute to veteran 32-year middle/high school social studies teacher Jeffrey Bailey, following his unexpected Monday, April 18 death at the age of 55.

Bailey passed away in his sleep during the early morning hours. Bailey’s widow, Maggie, is a second grade teacher at Williams Bay Elementary School.

In addition to teaching social studies, Rockford, Ill. native Jeffrey Bailey also coached boy’s basketball, flag football and golf for the district, built sets for middle school and high school musicals and plays, and served as the “voice of the Bulldogs,” announcing Williams Bay High School home Friday night football games.

Board members started the April 25 school board meeting with a minute of silence in Bailey’s memory.

“I’d like to thank any of the staff that helped out, and many did for the last week with the school and the students and the teachers, and then the lovely celebration of life on Saturday (April 23),” said board vice president Karolyn Nelson after the minute of silence concluded. “It was very much appreciated.”

White also spoke regarding Bailey’s passing, offering his gratitude for the support and assistance offered to the district in its sudden loss of a beloved and respected longtime educator.

“I want to say thank you to the board for holding the moment of silence for Mr. Bailey,” he said. “Sometimes during those most difficult times we find out how blessed we really are. I want to say thank you to the administrative team and the crisis team ... for pulling together on that Monday morning and getting things figured out ... We were also very blessed to have support from Elkhorn. They sent over people to help us out. We had Big Foot ... Support from throughout the community ... to help us get through that week. And a big thank you goes to the students and parents for being very supportive in our loss. You really find out how blessed you are at those times. We’re very blessed to have a phenomenal staff and a phenomenal community around us.”

Williams Bay Middle School/High School’s Mansky also spoke regarding Bailey’s passing.

“I will echo Dr. White’s thank you for the outpouring of support as we’ve navigated the loss of Mr. Bailey ... in our time of mourning,” he said.

Williams Bay Elementary School’s Bond also addressed Bailey’s passing.

“I would also like to reiterate my appreciation for the outreach support the community has provided to our teachers, staff and administration,” she said. “It’s just been tremendous support in the loss of Mr. Bailey.”

Bond noted that Bailey’s passing has also affected Williams Bay Elementary School, where his widow teaches second grade.

“Mrs. Bailey will be requesting additional time off for an undisclosed amount of time,” she said. “We have had very high quality substitutes in the classroom as well as a lot of support from the teachers to make sure that those students are supported and teaching and learning is going on as normal and we will continue that until Mrs. Bailey chooses to return or through the rest of the year, whichever it may be. Communication has gone out to families, and a letter will be sent tomorrow morning letting them know that we’re not when she will be returning but the classroom is very well taken care of. So far we’ve received some really great support from those classroom parents. We appreciate the opportunity for those students to express their condolences and their feelings. And, again, may thanks to all of our staff for the great support they are to our students.”

School board treasurer Patrick Peyer expressed, on behalf of himself and the board, appreciation for the leadership shown by the staff in coordinating the April 23, 1 p.m. memorial celebration of Jeffrey Bailey’s life, held in the gymnasium and commons at Williams Bay High School.

“It was extremely well done and very thoughtful and very much necessary...,” he said. “It was wonderful to get the community together. Thank you for all the efforts”

Board president Jack Lothian, agreed, praising the “outstanding job” done by Bailey’s daughter, Erin, on her reflection at the celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to the Jeff Bailey Memorial Scholarship. Donations can be made to Williams Bay Schools at 500 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay, WI 53191.

For more information, call Toynton Funeral Home in Walworth at 262-275-2171.

Personnel mattersSchool board members took up a number of personnel matters on April 25, approving the resignation of two-year middle/high school science teacher Will Welch, effective June 3.

Welch will be taking a new position as a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) instructional coach at Augustine Prep in Milwaukee.

“While it is difficult to say goodbye to Williams Bay, a district I have grown to love, I have had extensive talks with my wife, family and trusted friends about this opportunity,” Welch said in his resignation letter to White. “This move is the best logistically, professionally and personally for me at this time. With that said, my time at Williams Bay has been invaluable in my growth as an educator ... Thank you for the opportunity to work for the Williams Bay School District. It has been two years filled with learning, fun and building relationships I will always cherish.”

In other personnel news, board members approved the appointment of Don Amundson to serve as a long-term substitute teacher following Bailey’s death.

The school board also approved the hiring of 3K teacher Jessica Blackwell, middle/high school physical education teacher Joe Hauser, middle/high school math teacher Andrew Ohm, and middle/high school English teacher Mitch Kayser.

COVID-19 updateWhite provided the board with his monthly COVID-19 update, noting that while there had been a few COVID cases following spring break, overall there have been “very few cases” of COVID infection and life within the district was returning to a sense of pre-COVID normalcy.

“The nice part is you’re seeing a face-to-face spring concert at the elementary school, you’ve got the middle school play, our students are doing what students typically get to do in a school year, like field trips at the elementary school,” he said. “They’re doing the normal activities.”

Other newsIn other developments at the April 25 meeting, the Williams Bay School Board

Set Wednesday, May 11 at 5:30 p.m. as the date and time to act on 2022-23 open enrollment applications, which were due by an April 29 deadline.

Approved a change in employee group life insurance carriers from Brookfield-based Standard Insurance Co. to the Madison-based Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds (ETF).

Approved Fall 2022 Start College Now applications for students Grace Brown (Advanced Anatomy and Physiology), Olivia Dewey (Introduction to Criminology and Criminal Law) and Keileen Weberpal (Business Law and Quantitative Reasoning).

Approved 2022-2023 certified staff contracts and support staff letters of appointment, both of which will bring a 4.0% cost of living increase, just under the consumer price index (CPI) increase of 4.7%.

Tabled, at White’s request, action on 2021-22 parent transportation contracts as the district works to seek a waiver from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), as associated costs, $11,088, had risen “significantly” due to the COVID pandemic and other factors.

Received a proposed 2-page district employee exit interview/survey form developed by White. Peyer called the proposed document “tremendous.”

Were advised by board vice president Karolyn Nelson that Staff Appreciation Week in the district would be observed May 2-6.

