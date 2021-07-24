Oxygen bar opens in downtown Lake Geneva and what is it?

“That’s not active, but later on we plan on serving alcohol as well and doing some packages with the oxygen for bachelor parties and birthdays,” he said.

Martin Guerrero said they decided to open the O2 Lounge to offer a different type of business in the Lake Geneva area.

“We got to thinking, ‘What does Lake Geneva not have?,’” Martin Guerrero said. “It seemed like if we wanted bubble tea we would have to drive quite a bit to get bubble tea. We also wanted to bring something unique to Lake Geneva with the oxygen bar and bubble tea.”

Preparing to open the O2 LoungeThe Guerrero’s started moving into the former Subway location in early June and renovated the building for several weeks to prepare for the opening of the O2 Lounge.

“Between the family and us, we got everything in place,” Martin Guerrero said. “It was just laying out our vision and getting everything to look the way we wanted to look and make it a reality.”

Lindsey Guerrero said she feels the former Subway restaurant building will be a good location for the O2 Lounge.