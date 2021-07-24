Oxygen bar opens in downtown Lake Geneva and what is it?

A new Lake Geneva business is offering people a place to relax and relieve stress, while enjoying a cool drink on a hot, summer day.
Husband-and-wife team Lindsey and Martin Guerrero opened the O2 Lounge, 647 Main St., July 14 in the location of a former Subway restaurant.
The O2 Lounge features an oxygen bar, which allows customers to breathe in different aromas of purified oxygen through a tube. Some of the oxygen aromas that are available at the lounge include lemongrass, vanilla, orange, peppermint and eucalyptus.
The oxygen bar can seat up to six people at a time, and customers can choose a 10-, 15- or 20-minute session.
Lindsey Guerrero said the purified oxygen can help people relax, reduce stress, relieve headaches and sleep.
“It’s the benefits of the aroma therapy and the oxygen together that provides relaxation, lowers stress and promotes endurances,” Lindsey Guerrero said.
Besides the oxygen bar, the O2 Lounge also offers fruit and vegetable juices, bubble teas, smoothies, snow cones and aqua frescas. The fruit drinks and aqua frescas will feature different flavors each week.
Martin Guerrero said they plan to apply for a liquor license in the future to offer beer and wine at the business.
“That’s not active, but later on we plan on serving alcohol as well and doing some packages with the oxygen for bachelor parties and birthdays,” he said.
Martin Guerrero said they decided to open the O2 Lounge to offer a different type of business in the Lake Geneva area.
“We got to thinking, ‘What does Lake Geneva not have?,’” Martin Guerrero said. “It seemed like if we wanted bubble tea we would have to drive quite a bit to get bubble tea. We also wanted to bring something unique to Lake Geneva with the oxygen bar and bubble tea.”
Preparing to open the O2 LoungeThe Guerrero’s started moving into the former Subway location in early June and renovated the building for several weeks to prepare for the opening of the O2 Lounge.
“Between the family and us, we got everything in place,” Martin Guerrero said. “It was just laying out our vision and getting everything to look the way we wanted to look and make it a reality.”
Lindsey Guerrero said she feels the former Subway restaurant building will be a good location for the O2 Lounge.
“I think there’s plenty of traffic just being where it’s located,” Lindsey Guerrero said. “We thought this was a good location for what we’re going to do.”
The couple worked their regular, full-time jobs while renovating the building.
Lindsey Guerrero previously worked as a nurse but plans to leave the profession to completely focus on the business.
“This will be my full-time venture,” she said.
Martin Guerrero works as an electrical engineer. He said he mostly works from home, so he still plans to be heavily involved with the business while he is in working.
“I think it’s important for the owners to be here and present and making sure customers are happy,” Martin Guerrero said. “Lindsey does a wonderful job of that. I work from home, so I will be helping out.”
Lindsey Guerrero said the business mostly will be operated by her and her children, but they may hire additional employees in the future if needed.
“We’re going to see where our needs are once we open,” Lindsey Guerrero said. “We do have applications available.”
Following in the family footstepsThe O2 Lounge is the first business the Guerrero’s have operated, but their families have owned several area businesses.
Martin Guerrero said his family currently owns the Olympic Family Restaurant in Lake Geneva and have operated other restaurants in the area.
“I always helped out at each restaurant,” Martin Guerrero said. “At one point, we had three restaurants. But now they just have the Olympic Restaurant.”
Lindsey Guerrero said her parents have owned a carpet cleaning business, UPS and FedEx store, ice cream shop and coffee shop, and she often worked at those businesses.
“Helping out with those, I feel it’s something I’m accustomed to,” Lindsey Guerrero said of operating a business.
Martin Guerrero said he and his wife are now looking forward to operating their own business.
For more information about the business, call 262-812-8237 or visit the O2 Lounge’s Facebook page.
“We will always be providing updates on our Facebook page,” Lindsey Guerrero said.