Parade planned for man's 100th birthday

ELKHORN – To celebrate the 100th birthday of Frank Chesen Sr., a former Lake Geneva trolley operator and longtime area resident, a birthday parade has been organized Aug. 8 to pass by his residence.
The parade is being organized by Chesen’s family members who are travelling from Missouri, Arizona, Florida, Texas and Illinois for the occasion.
Members of the many organizations in which Chesen has been involved — like the Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Bloomfield and Lake Geneva Masonic Lodge — may also participate in the parade.
While there will be no physical contact with Chesen because of the coronavirus, he will be outside RidgeStone Terrace in Elkhorn with his wife of 77 years, Elinor Chesen, waving to parade members as they pass from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Friends and supporters are invited to join the parade in Elkhorn.
Frank Chesen Jr., Chesen’s son, said his family was originally planning a large party for his father’s 100th birthday, but after the COVID-19 pandemic began, a different kind of celebration had to be devised.
“We thought this was something special, and we’re so happy he was able to reach this milestone in his life,” he said.
Chesen Jr. said he does not know exactly how many cars will turn out for the parade, but he hopes to make an impressive display for his father’s milestone birthday.
The parade will be photographed and preserved in a scrapbook for the family.
Chesen Sr. met his wife in his hometown of Chicago through a community athletic program, in which he was a baseball player and the former Elinor Young was a cheerleader.
After graduating from Lane Tech High School in Chicago, Chesen enlisted in the Army during World War II, and was stationed at a naval base in the states to protect ships from potential submarine attacks.
When Chesen finished his term, lasting from 1937 to 1941, he and Elinor exchanged letters and began seeing each other.
After the couple married, Chesen began building a home with his brother-in-law in the Pell Lake area over the weekends while working in Chicago. He said during the week he would go to the library to learn how to do electrical and plumbing work for the house.
“Back in those days, you didn’t needs permits to do plumping or electrical or any of that,” he said.
Chesen has lived in the Lake Geneva region since 1949.
The family’s Pell Lake house has been refurbished, but still stands to this day.
Collectively, Chesen spent 30 years in the automotive industry before retiring in 1982, working for Nash Motors, now called American Motors, as a test driver, and then as an office worker. He also owned and operated a service station in Richmond, Illinois, for seven years.
He gave historical tours around Lake Geneva while driving a trolley for the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa.
Despite living in an assisted living facility, Chesen now remains active. His driver’s license approved for another six years, he continues to drive to Sunday Mass at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Looking back over the years, Chesen said it is sometimes difficult to believe he is already 100 years old.
“It’s a funny thing,” he said. “I look out of these eyes, and I’m only 22. But when I look in the mirror, I see that that’s a big lie.”
Candy Gahm, activities coordinator at RidgeStone Terrace, was surprised to learn he was nearing his 100th birthday, thinking he was closer to 80.
“If you look at him, you would not know he is going to be 100 years old,” she said. “He doesn’t act it, he doesn’t look it.”
She said he has always been very friendly, patient, centered in his faith, and is the oldest resident in the facility to hold a driver’s license.
Gahm is pleased to see that Chesen is able to celebrate his birthday amid the coronavirus.
“You don’t turn 100 every day,” she said.
Domestic violence shelter may not open before 2022
ELKHORN — The group planning Walworth County’s first domestic violence shelter says it could take another year or more before the shelter opens its doors.
New Beginnings, which serves hundreds of domestic violence victims each year, plans to open a new emergency shelter in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn.
The group won a hard-fought battle with its critics June 29 when Elkhorn aldermen agreed to issue a permit allowing the shelter for women and children to open in the downtown location.
Neighbors and other opponents had voiced fears that a domestic violence organization would bring the threat of violence and other problems into the neighborhood.
With that conflict resolved, New Beginnings leaders are making plans to take over the vacant building on Church Street and transform it into a place offering safe haven and recovery for victims.
But the group cautions that the shelter will not be available soon.
“We still have some work to do,” said Janis Scharnott, president of the New Beginnings board of directors.
Scharnott said she and others hope to open the shelter next year, although she said it also could be 2022 before the facility is ready.
The first order of business is to comply with a couple of requirements that the Elkhorn City Council placed on its permit approval. New Beginnings must demonstrate that the shelter has at least 27 parking spaces, and that an agreement exists with a neighbor on a shared driveway.
The parking spaces already are part of the plan, but the driveway deal could get a little more tricky.
The neighbor involved in the shared driveway, Julie Taylor, has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the domestic violence shelter over the past couple of years.
Taylor could not be reached for comment.
Raymond Dall’Osto, attorney for New Beginnings, said he is optimistic that the shared driveway agreement will come together. A similar agreement was in place on the property for many years with previous occupants of the old medical clinic, he said.
Dall’Osto also said he does not believe that Elkhorn aldermen intended to grant a permit hamstrung by insurmountable obstacles.
“Once they granted it,” he said, “they just want it to go forward.”
When the driveway agreement is resolved, New Beginnings will complete a property ownership transfer with Aurora Health Care, which is donating the building for the purpose of supporting the domestic violence shelter.
The 9,400-square-foot facility, which will become the first such shelter in Walworth County, will house up to a dozen women and children who are fleeing from their abusers.
Once the property is in hand, New Beginnings hopes to raise donations for an interior remodeling and refurbishment of the former medical clinic.
Scharnott said her nonprofit organization hopes to find volunteers or other supporters who will help to control costs on the remodeling job that is needed inside the building. She would not discuss the possible costs of getting the property ready.
“There are all kinds of factors,” she said.
The shelter could be ready to open to the public in 2021, Scharnott said, but she is conservatively projecting that it will happen by 2022.
“We working on things,” she said. “But I don’t want to be too overly optimistic.”
