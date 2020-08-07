You are the owner of this article.
Parade planned for man's 100th birthday
Parade planned for man's 100th birthday

Frank and Elinor Chesen

ELKHORN – To celebrate the 100th birthday of Frank Chesen Sr., a former Lake Geneva trolley operator and longtime area resident, a birthday parade has been organized Aug. 8 to pass by his residence.

The parade is being organized by Chesen’s family members who are travelling from Missouri, Arizona, Florida, Texas and Illinois for the occasion.

Members of the many organizations in which Chesen has been involved — like the Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Bloomfield and Lake Geneva Masonic Lodge — may also participate in the parade.

While there will be no physical contact with Chesen because of the coronavirus, he will be outside RidgeStone Terrace in Elkhorn with his wife of 77 years, Elinor Chesen, waving to parade members as they pass from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friends and supporters are invited to join the parade in Elkhorn.

Frank Chesen Jr., Chesen’s son, said his family was originally planning a large party for his father’s 100th birthday, but after the COVID-19 pandemic began, a different kind of celebration had to be devised.

“We thought this was something special, and we’re so happy he was able to reach this milestone in his life,” he said.

Chesen Jr. said he does not know exactly how many cars will turn out for the parade, but he hopes to make an impressive display for his father’s milestone birthday.

The parade will be photographed and preserved in a scrapbook for the family.

Chesen Sr. met his wife in his hometown of Chicago through a community athletic program, in which he was a baseball player and the former Elinor Young was a cheerleader.

After graduating from Lane Tech High School in Chicago, Chesen enlisted in the Army during World War II, and was stationed at a naval base in the states to protect ships from potential submarine attacks.

When Chesen finished his term, lasting from 1937 to 1941, he and Elinor exchanged letters and began seeing each other.

After the couple married, Chesen began building a home with his brother-in-law in the Pell Lake area over the weekends while working in Chicago. He said during the week he would go to the library to learn how to do electrical and plumbing work for the house.

“Back in those days, you didn’t needs permits to do plumping or electrical or any of that,” he said.

Chesen has lived in the Lake Geneva region since 1949.

The family’s Pell Lake house has been refurbished, but still stands to this day.

Collectively, Chesen spent 30 years in the automotive industry before retiring in 1982, working for Nash Motors, now called American Motors, as a test driver, and then as an office worker. He also owned and operated a service station in Richmond, Illinois, for seven years.

He gave historical tours around Lake Geneva while driving a trolley for the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa.

Despite living in an assisted living facility, Chesen now remains active. His driver’s license approved for another six years, he continues to drive to Sunday Mass at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Looking back over the years, Chesen said it is sometimes difficult to believe he is already 100 years old.

“It’s a funny thing,” he said. “I look out of these eyes, and I’m only 22. But when I look in the mirror, I see that that’s a big lie.”

Candy Gahm, activities coordinator at RidgeStone Terrace, was surprised to learn he was nearing his 100th birthday, thinking he was closer to 80.

“If you look at him, you would not know he is going to be 100 years old,” she said. “He doesn’t act it, he doesn’t look it.”

She said he has always been very friendly, patient, centered in his faith, and is the oldest resident in the facility to hold a driver’s license.

Gahm is pleased to see that Chesen is able to celebrate his birthday amid the coronavirus.

“You don’t turn 100 every day,” she said.

