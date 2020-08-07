Parade planned for man's 100th birthday

ELKHORN – To celebrate the 100th birthday of Frank Chesen Sr., a former Lake Geneva trolley operator and longtime area resident, a birthday parade has been organized Aug. 8 to pass by his residence.

The parade is being organized by Chesen’s family members who are travelling from Missouri, Arizona, Florida, Texas and Illinois for the occasion.

Members of the many organizations in which Chesen has been involved — like the Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Bloomfield and Lake Geneva Masonic Lodge — may also participate in the parade.

While there will be no physical contact with Chesen because of the coronavirus, he will be outside RidgeStone Terrace in Elkhorn with his wife of 77 years, Elinor Chesen, waving to parade members as they pass from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friends and supporters are invited to join the parade in Elkhorn.

Frank Chesen Jr., Chesen’s son, said his family was originally planning a large party for his father’s 100th birthday, but after the COVID-19 pandemic began, a different kind of celebration had to be devised.

“We thought this was something special, and we’re so happy he was able to reach this milestone in his life,” he said.